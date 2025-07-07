Iranian President Massud Peseschkian says in an interview that Israel tried to kill him. sda

According to his own words, the Iranian president escaped an assassination attempt during the war against Israel a few weeks ago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the first interview after the Twelve-Day War, Iran's President Massud Peseshkian sharply criticizes the USA and Israel and questions the trustworthiness of future negotiations.

Peseshkian emphasizes that Iran is not seeking a nuclear bomb and blames Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu for the failure of previous talks.

The interview with the right-wing US presenter Tucker Carlson is attracting attention, partly because of Carlson's controversial role in previous talks with authoritarian heads of state. Show more

"I was in a meeting. We were talking about how to move forward," Massud Peseschkian described a day at war in an interview with right-wing US talk show host Tucker Carlson. "They tried to bomb the area where we held this meeting," Peseshkian said, according to the English translation, referring to Israeli attacks in the capital Tehran.

It is the Iranian president's first interview since the Twelfth Day War. On June 13, Israel attacked Iran and subsequently bombed military and civilian targets in large parts of the country. Iran's armed forces responded by firing missiles at Israel. Just under a week later, the USA entered the war and attacked three important Iranian nuclear facilities.

A ceasefire is now in place. Before the war broke out, Washington and Tehran had been negotiating Iran's controversial nuclear program for almost two months.

"How can we trust the United States?"

In the interview, Peseshkian reaffirmed the Iranian government's fundamental willingness to negotiate with the US, but also expressed skepticism. "How can we trust the United States? If we re-enter the negotiations - how are we to know that the Israeli regime will not be given permission to attack us again in the middle of the talks?" asked the Iranian president. He accused Israel of torpedoing the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Peseshkian emphasized once again that his country does not want to arm itself with nuclear weapons. "It was (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu who created this false mentality since 1984 that Iran is seeking a nuclear bomb," he said. "I suggest that the U.S. government refrain from getting involved in a war that is not their war, that is not America's war."

Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, is a right-wing commentator and journalist. His work is regularly polarizing. Among other things, he was criticized for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin - the accusation was that his questions were not critical enough.