A new study by the US bank J. P. Morgan shows that a gasoline and oil shortage could occur in just five days. sda

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could soon have noticeable consequences for Europe: A study warns of gasoline and diesel shortages in just five days. Switzerland still seems to be safe from a shortage.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Iran war is blocking the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of the world's oil is normally transported.

According to the US bank J.P. Morgan, there is also a risk of shortages of petrol and diesel in Europe from mid-April, while Asia and Africa are already affected.

Switzerland is currently still supplied, but is monitoring the situation closely, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) has already released oil reserves. Show more

The Iran war has been going on for over a month. At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes, is practically impassable. Around a fifth of global oil is normally transported through this strait.

A new study by US bank J. P. Morgan now warns of the consequences for Europe. This is reported by "Blick". A "massive shortage of petrol and diesel could be imminent as early as April 10". The reason: according to the forecast, the last oil deliveries that were shipped before the start of the war will arrive on this day. After that, imports are likely to fall sharply.

North America also feels the consequences

Other regions will be hit even harder. The effects are already being felt in Asia and southern Africa. According to the study, hardly any oil deliveries have been arriving since April 1. Countries such as China and India, which obtain up to 90 percent of their oil from the Persian Gulf, are particularly affected. The situation is also tense in South Africa. A decline in deliveries has been observed there since mid-March.

The effects will soon reach North America. According to J. P. Morgan, they will make themselves felt from April 15, especially for diesel imports. Almost a third of the diesel traded worldwide comes from the Middle East.

A prolonged outage of the route could "severely disrupt" global infrastructure, agriculture and the transportation sector.

IEA draws on reserves

In order to stabilize the situation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) already reacted on 13 March. It made 400 million barrels of oil available from its emergency reserves.

Switzerland is also a member of the IEA, but is not participating in this measure for the time being.

Switzerland currently still supplied

The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) explained at the request of "Blick": "Due to the currently secure supply of mineral oil products in Switzerland and the planned national flexibility, Switzerland is not participating in the voluntary release for the time being."

The supply in Switzerland is currently considered stable. However, the federal government is monitoring the situation closely and intends to react if necessary.