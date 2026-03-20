A petrol station attendant concealed his winnings from a lottery player and wanted to cash them in himself. IMAGO/SNS UG

A lottery player wins almost 1.5 million euros - but instead of money, he receives false information. A cashier conceals the winnings and tries to pocket them himself. In the end, the money is lost anyway.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lottery player lost 1.5 million euros after a cashier concealed his winnings and kept the ticket.

The cashier and an accomplice planned to collect the money themselves, but inconsistencies led to the fraud being uncovered.

The rightful winner remains unknown and has no claim without a ticket, while the perpetrator was given a suspended sentence. Show more

What a nightmare for any lottery player: a man unsuspectingly hands in his ticket at a petrol station to be checked - and unknowingly loses 1.5 million euros. The reason: a cashier recognized the prize, concealed it and tried to pocket the money himself. This is reported by "Bild".

The case took place in April 2024 in Grasbrunn, Bavaria. The unsuspecting bettor had won exactly 1,477,777 euros in a betting game. But instead of receiving congratulations, he was told that his ticket was worthless. He even left it at the ticket office - a mistake with serious consequences.

Accomplice was supposed to collect the winnings

Behind the scenes, the scam took its course: the cashier kept the ticket and an accomplice was supposed to collect the winnings later from the lottery office.

Later, in July 2024, the accomplice actually turned up at the lottery headquarters in Munich. But people there became suspicious. Employees noticed inconsistencies during the so-called winner interview.

Lotto spokeswoman Verena Ober told Bild: "If we notice any inconsistencies, we call in the law enforcement authorities."

The decisive clue: the accomplice himself worked at the very lottery retailer where the ticket had been submitted - and should not have been allowed to play there. His personal registration number was also missing from the ticket.

The fatal mistake

The perpetrator was apparently unaware of this security measure. If he had submitted the ticket via a third party, the fraud might have gone undetected.

Particularly bitter: the rightful winner remains unknown to this day. "The actual winner has not yet been identified," says Ober. Without the original betting slip, the man has no claim to the money - the millions are lost to him.

The accomplice confessed to the crime in court. The sentence: 15 months on probation for fraud. His lawyer Klaus Wittmann says: "My client was not the one who had originally cheated. It was also reckless of the player to rely on verbal information."