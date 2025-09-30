A 79-year-old business owner is brutally thrown to the ground during an ICE raid and held for almost twelve hours. Surveillance cameras now provide a harrowing insight into the officers' actions.
- Rafie Shouhed suffers broken ribs and a concussion during a US immigration raid and remains in custody for almost twelve hours without charge.
- The 79-year-old then sues several federal authorities for 50 million US dollars for mistreatment and emotional trauma.
- blue News shows in the video how brutally the ICE officers push the businessman to the ground.
A 79-year-old US citizen from Los Angeles is making serious allegations against federal authorities following a violent raid by ICE immigration officials.
Rafie Shouhed, owner of a car wash, was thrown to the ground by masked agents on September 9 and held for almost 12 hours - despite broken ribs, a head injury and recent heart surgery.
He is now seeking $50 million in damages for assault, emotional distress and civil rights violations.
Brutal ICE raids in Southern California
Video footage shows the agents brutally throwing Shouhed to the ground while - according to his lawyer - he was merely trying to prove the legality of his employees.
The incident comes amid the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policy in Southern California, which has stepped up raids following a Supreme Court ruling.
Video footage now provides a harrowing insight into the brutality of the US immigration authorities.
