A 79-year-old business owner is brutally thrown to the ground during an ICE raid and held for almost twelve hours. Surveillance cameras now provide a harrowing insight into the officers' actions.

A 79-year-old US citizen from Los Angeles is making serious allegations against federal authorities following a violent raid by ICE immigration officials.

Rafie Shouhed, owner of a car wash, was thrown to the ground by masked agents on September 9 and held for almost 12 hours - despite broken ribs, a head injury and recent heart surgery.

He is now seeking $50 million in damages for assault, emotional distress and civil rights violations.

Brutal ICE raids in Southern California

Video footage shows the agents brutally throwing Shouhed to the ground while - according to his lawyer - he was merely trying to prove the legality of his employees.

The incident comes amid the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policy in Southern California, which has stepped up raids following a Supreme Court ruling.

Video footage now provides a harrowing insight into the brutality of the US immigration authorities.

