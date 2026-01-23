Republican Senator Mitch McConnell had been out of the public eye for a month. When his office released a photo of him in the hospital, influencers close to Trump immediately declared it a fake—fact-checkers disagree.

Here's what it's all about After weeks of silence, Senator Mitch McConnell's office released a photo of him in a hospital bed, intended to confirm his health status.

Right-wing influencers in Trump's inner circle immediately labeled the image an AI fake, but several forensic analyses and fact-checks found no evidence of manipulation.

The Republicans are facing important votes in the Senate and have lost another key figure with the death of Senator Lindsey Graham. Summary created with

For nearly a month, there was hardly any information about the health of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.

Then, on Sunday evening, his office released a photo: The 84-year-old is sitting in a hospital bed, smiling, with his wife Elaine Chao beside him, holding the July 12 sports section of the *Washington Post*. The newspaper was intended to serve as proof of the date. But the photo did not put an end to the speculation—quite the contrary.

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Right-wing influencers associated with President Donald Trump immediately declared the photo to be a fake, as reported by the *Washington Post*. Activist Laura Loomer wrote in a post that the newspaper pictured looked “AI-generated” and that McConnell’s staff were “liars.”

A viral post with over 4 million views also claimed that the image was almost identical to a photo from 2023—but the newspaper could not find such a photo anywhere.

McConnell paved the way for Trump to come to power

The "Washington Post" requested the original file due to the rumors of forgery. According to the newspaper, the file’s metadata matches a photo taken on Sunday. Digital forensics expert Hany Farid also found no evidence of forgery: the faces, lighting, and visible parts of the newspaper appeared genuine.

The fact-checking website Snopes reaches a similar conclusion. Google’s Gemini did not detect a SynthID watermark in the image that would have indicated it was generated using Google’s AI tools. Other verification programs also reported either no likelihood of forgery or only a low likelihood. However, due to the low image quality, minor post-processing could not be ruled out with certainty.

While fact-checkers have been unable to substantiate the claims of falsification, a trend has emerged on social media to deliberately create fake content depicting McConnell as a healthy 84-year-old. One particularly absurd, AI-generated video showed McConnell at the rehab clinic working out on a treadmill with his “Russian doctor.”

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For the Republicans, this turmoil comes at the worst possible time. In the Senate, where they hold only 53 of 100 seats, landmark decisions on defense and government funding are on the agenda starting this week. With the death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday, the party has already lost another key figure.

As a reminder: Mitch McConnell was one of the most influential Republicans for many years. Until Donald Trump’s reelection as president last year, he led the Republican caucus in the Senate for ten years. During that time, he shaped the American judiciary like almost no one else: In 2016, he blocked then-Democratic President Barack Obama from filling a vacant seat on the Supreme Court and kept the position open for nearly a year.

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