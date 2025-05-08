Madeleine "Maddie" McCann disappeared without a trace from her parents' vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday. Image: Luis Forra/LUSA/epa/dpa

Police are said to have found photographs confirming Madeleine McCann's death at the home of a suspect in her abduction. The girl disappeared from a vacation apartment in Portugal in 2007.

No time? blue News summarizes for you It has been 18 years since Madeleine "Maddie" McCann disappeared from her parents' vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig assumes that the then three-year-old girl was murdered on the night of her disappearance - and that Christian B., a pedophile with a criminal record, is the perpetrator.

Now the British newspaper "The Sun" claims that there are photos that prove Maddie's death. Show more

Last Saturday, May 3, marked the 18th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine Madeleine "Maddie" McCann.

To mark the occasion, her parents sent a moving message to the public, with Kate and Gerry McCann thanking all those who have supported them over the years.

But now the British tabloid "The Sun" claims that there are photos that prove Maddie is dead.

Maddie's body was never found

The fact is: the girl's body has never been found.

According to The Sun, the pictures were discovered on data carriers found in a disused crate factory in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

What exactly can be seen in the photos is apparently not allowed to be shown publicly - but they are said to prove definitively that Maddie is no longer alive.

Kate and Gerry McCann show a picture of their missing daughter Madeleine during a press conference in 2007. Picture: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

It is said that the public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig assumes that the girl was murdered on the night of her disappearance - and that Christian B. is the perpetrator

The pedophile with a criminal record bought the factory in 2008, around a year after Maddie disappeared. The data carriers were buried in a pit under the suspect's deceased dog.

"Sick images" were found on the hard disk

The news about the images found was published by "The Sun" and immediately picked up by the Portuguese media.

The hard drive found apparently contained what the authorities described as "sick images", proving B.'s obsession with children.

In addition to photos, clothing and toys, masks, chemicals, weapons and computer material with data from Skype conversations with other paedophiles were also found.

Evidence should not be sufficient for charges

According to the German newspaper "Bild", the public prosecutor's office had repeatedly claimed in the past to have evidence of Madeleine's death and that B. was the perpetrator.

And further: "However, this would not yet be sufficient for an indictment. A strange contradiction. One reason perhaps: if there were digital photos, as claimed by The Sun, then it would not automatically be clear who took or even edited them."

"The Sun" also writes that bottles containing anaesthetic substances such as chloroform or ether were found in the trunk of a Jaguar that is said to have belonged to Christian B. A picture of the bottles would prove this.

Lawyer speaks of "dubious reporting"

According to "Bild", Dr. Friedrich Fülscher, B.'s lawyer, does not want to comment on the "dubious reporting" of the "Sun". Meanwhile, the German investigators are facing another problem: they are running out of time.

Christian B. is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an American woman in Portugal until next September.

In other words, if there are no charges against him in the Maddie case by then, he would be a free man from the fall.

