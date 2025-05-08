Alleged discovery in GermanyPictures allegedly prove that missing Maddie is dead
Bruno Bötschi
8.5.2025
Police are said to have found photographs confirming Madeleine McCann's death at the home of a suspect in her abduction. The girl disappeared from a vacation apartment in Portugal in 2007.
08.05.2025, 08:19
08.05.2025, 08:34
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
It has been 18 years since Madeleine "Maddie" McCann disappeared from her parents' vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig assumes that the then three-year-old girl was murdered on the night of her disappearance - and that Christian B., a pedophile with a criminal record, is the perpetrator.
And further: "However, this would not yet be sufficient for an indictment. A strange contradiction. One reason perhaps: if there were digital photos, as claimed by The Sun, then it would not automatically be clear who took or even edited them."
"The Sun" also writes that bottles containing anaesthetic substances such as chloroform or ether were found in the trunk of a Jaguar that is said to have belonged to Christian B. A picture of the bottles would prove this.
Lawyer speaks of "dubious reporting"
According to "Bild", Dr. Friedrich Fülscher, B.'s lawyer, does not want to comment on the "dubious reporting" of the "Sun". Meanwhile, the German investigators are facing another problem: they are running out of time.
Christian B. is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an American woman in Portugal until next September.
In other words, if there are no charges against him in the Maddie case by then, he would be a free man from the fall.