Dozens dead Pictures and videos show train crash in Spain

Sven Ziegler

19.1.2026

Footage from eyewitnesses and rescue workers document the consequences of the serious train accident in Adamuz in southern Spain. The images show derailed wagons, debris and the efforts of the rescue teams on the scene.

19.01.2026, 08:45

19.01.2026, 08:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pictures and videos show derailed and partially deformed train carriages near Adamuz.
  • Recordings document the deployment of rescue workers and the evacuation of passengers.
  • The videos were taken by eyewitnesses and emergency services shortly after the accident.
Show more

Shortly after the collision between two high-speed trains near Adamuz, eyewitnesses and emergency services recorded the scene on their cell phones.

Some videos were taken while the passengers were still being evacuated.

Many recordings show damaged carriages, scattered luggage and rescue workers caring for the injured.

At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery
At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery. Rescue workers investigate the derailed train.

Rescue workers investigate the derailed train.

Image: EPA/Eleanorinthesky/X

At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery. A picture posted on X shows the derailed train. (January 18, 2026)

A picture posted on X shows the derailed train. (January 18, 2026)

Image: EPA/Eleanorinthesky/X

At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured rapid assistance.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured rapid assistance.

Image: dpa

At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery. One of the train drivers is among the fatalities.

One of the train drivers is among the fatalities.

Image: dpa

