Footage from eyewitnesses and rescue workers document the consequences of the serious train accident in Adamuz in southern Spain. The images show derailed wagons, debris and the efforts of the rescue teams on the scene.

Shortly after the collision between two high-speed trains near Adamuz, eyewitnesses and emergency services recorded the scene on their cell phones.

Some videos were taken while the passengers were still being evacuated.

Many recordings show damaged carriages, scattered luggage and rescue workers caring for the injured.