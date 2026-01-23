On the return flight from Mallorca, a pilot for the Polish airline LOT began to feel sick. As a result, the plane landed in Milan in the middle of the night. The incident ended without serious consequences.

The plane operated by the Polish airline LOT was forced to make a stopover in Milan. (File photo)

Unplanned Stopover Pilot Feels Sick—Passenger Plane Forced to Make an Emergency Landing in the Middle of the Night

Here's what it's all about A medical emergency in the cockpit forced a vacation flight from Mallorca to Warsaw to make an unscheduled landing in Milan.

The pilot began to feel sick during the flight, prompting the crew to sound the alarm.

The pilot was treated at the scene; the passengers were unharmed. Summary created with

Due to the pilot's health issues, a passenger plane operated by the Polish airline LOT was forced to make a stopover in Italy in the middle of the night on its return flight from Mallorca. The Boeing 737 Max 8 was en route from the Spanish resort island to Warsaw when the pilot began to feel nauseous.

The crew therefore sounded the alarm shortly after 4 a.m. The plane then landed at Milan-Malpensa Airport about half an hour later, according to the airport.

Doctors, paramedics, and firefighters were already waiting on the ground. According to initial reports, the pilot was treated without the need for major medical intervention. No one was injured.

It was initially unclear whether the plane would have to make a longer stopover in Milan or could continue on to Warsaw. There was also no specific information initially regarding the number of passengers on board.

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