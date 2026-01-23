A former Air Canada pilot is said to have flown passenger planes for years even though he lacked the necessary commercial pilot's license. The authorities are talking about more than 900 flights.

Nobody noticed anything Pilot flies passenger jets without a license for 16 years

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former Air Canada pilot has been arrested and charged in Canada.

The 59-year-old is accused of operating more than 900 flights between 2009 and 2025 without the required commercial pilot's license.

Air Canada emphasizes that flight safety was never at risk, as the pilot regularly completed examinations and training.

What sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie is now the subject of Canadian justice. A former Air Canada pilot is alleged to have flown passenger planes for 16 years even though he did not have the necessary license.

According to the regional police in Canada, 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall has been arrested. He is being investigated for fraud and forgery, among other things.

According to the authorities, Wall is said to have completed more than 900 national and international flights between 2009 and 2025.

According to the police, he did have a valid commercial pilot's license. However, a so-called commercial pilot's license would have been required to fly large passenger aircraft such as a Boeing 777. He is said to have never obtained this.

The man worked for Air Canada until 2025 and only left the company last year.

Investigation got the ball rolling

The case was uncovered during an official inspection. The Canadian aviation regulator Transport Canada had initiated a comprehensive review of pilot licenses at the beginning of the year.

The authorities apparently discovered irregularities in the process, which ultimately led to the investigation.

At the end of June, the former pilot will have to answer to a court in Brampton in the province of Ontario.

Air Canada sees no danger for passengers

The airline responded with a statement after the allegations became known.

Air Canada emphasizes that the safety of passengers was never at risk. All pilots must complete mandatory refresher training twice a year and pass an annual flight test with an expert certified by the aviation authority.

At the same time, the airline states that correct licensing is a central component of the safety concept. The matter is therefore being taken extremely seriously.

In addition to the criminal charges, the former pilot has already been fined, according to Air Canada.