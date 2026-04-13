An Icelandair pilot flies extra low over his hometown on his last flight before retiring. This does not go down well with the Icelandic airline, the passengers and the residents.
A pilot from Iceland has come up with something very special for his last flight before retirement: On Saturday, he flew an Icelandair Boeing 757 low over the Vestmannaeyjar Islands without permission and caused quite a stir worldwide.
Watch the video to find out why he did it and what consequences he could face.
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