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Residents film maneuver Pilot flies 100 meters above parents' house - now under investigation

Nicole Agostini

13.4.2026

An Icelandair pilot flies extra low over his hometown on his last flight before retiring. This does not go down well with the Icelandic airline, the passengers and the residents.

13.04.2026, 14:44

13.04.2026, 14:51

A pilot from Iceland has come up with something very special for his last flight before retirement: On Saturday, he flew an Icelandair Boeing 757 low over the Vestmannaeyjar Islands without permission and caused quite a stir worldwide.

Watch the video to find out why he did it and what consequences he could face.

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