A nerve-wracking scene Pilot lands plane on highway - video shows dangerous scene

Nicole Agostini

7.4.2025

Two drivers experience a horror moment while driving on a highway in Brazil. In front of them on the road, a pilot tries to make an emergency landing of an airplane. And he succeeds.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On April 6, a pilot had to make an emergency landing with a plane on a highway in Brazil.
  • Road users film the spectacular emergency landing.
  • The reason for the emergency landing is said to have been an engine failure.
Show more

Scary moment on a highway in Brazil: motorists film an aircraft trying to make an emergency landing on the highway. The pilot maneuvers the plane under a high-voltage power line and actually manages to land between moving cars. No one was injured in the incident.

You can see the nerve-wracking scene in the video.

