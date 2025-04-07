Two drivers experience a horror moment while driving on a highway in Brazil. In front of them on the road, a pilot tries to make an emergency landing of an airplane. And he succeeds.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you On April 6, a pilot had to make an emergency landing with a plane on a highway in Brazil.

Road users film the spectacular emergency landing.

The reason for the emergency landing is said to have been an engine failure. Show more

Scary moment on a highway in Brazil: motorists film an aircraft trying to make an emergency landing on the highway. The pilot maneuvers the plane under a high-voltage power line and actually manages to land between moving cars. No one was injured in the incident.

You can see the nerve-wracking scene in the video.

