A pilot of a Turkish Airlines aircraft has died on board a flight from the USA to Turkey. The captain of the aircraft initially fainted and died before the emergency landing was initiated, said airline spokesman Yahya Üstün in a statement on the X platform.
The Airbus 350 was on its way from Seattle to Istanbul when the pilot fainted. Attempts were made on board to provide him with medical care. When this was unsuccessful, the co-pilot initiated an emergency landing in New York. The deceased had been an employee of the airline for many years and was 59 years old. The cause of death was initially unclear. No passengers were injured.