Death in the air Pilot of passenger plane dies after take-off

9.10.2024 - 13:19

Symbolbild: Keystone

Fatal incident on board a Turkish Airlines plane: the pilot of the plane suddenly faints. He receives immediate medical treatment. But the 59-year-old dies before the emergency landing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A pilot has died on board a Turkish Airlines plane.
  • The plane was on its way from the USA to Turkey at the time of death.
  • The cause of death is not yet known.
A pilot of a Turkish Airlines aircraft has died on board a flight from the USA to Turkey. The captain of the aircraft initially fainted and died before the emergency landing was initiated, said airline spokesman Yahya Üstün in a statement on the X platform.

The Airbus 350 was on its way from Seattle to Istanbul when the pilot fainted. Attempts were made on board to provide him with medical care. When this was unsuccessful, the co-pilot initiated an emergency landing in New York. The deceased had been an employee of the airline for many years and was 59 years old. The cause of death was initially unclear. No passengers were injured.

