Fighter jet crashes Pilot saves himself just before his plane explodes

Adrian Kammer

5.12.2025

A video shows how an F-16 fighter jet crashes and explodes during a training flight in the Californian desert. The pilot was able to eject to safety at the last second.

05.12.2025, 18:25

05.12.2025, 18:26

  • An F-16 fighter jet of the US aerobatic team "Thunderbirds" has crashed in California.
  • The pilot was able to eject and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
  • The cause of the crash is still unclear.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet has crashed in the Californian desert near Naval Air Station China Lake. According to the authorities, it was an aircraft belonging to the "Thunderbirds" aerobatic team, which was on a training flight over controlled airspace. Videos on social media showed a fireball and thick, black smoke above the crash site.

The pilot was able to eject and was taken to hospital. According to the emergency services, the injuries are not life-threatening.

The fire department went to the crash site and also reported a fire on the ground, but there was no danger to the surrounding vegetation or the population. It remains to be seen why the jet crashed. The US Air Force launched an investigation.

