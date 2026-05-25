According to the airline, the aircraft was never unsafe. Jan Woitas/dpa

On Thursday night, a Jet2 Airbus A321 had to make an emergency landing in Portugal. The reason: the pilot suffered a heart attack.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, an Airbus A321 that was supposed to fly to the UK had to make an emergency landing in Portugal.

The reason: the pilot suffered a heart attack in the air.

The landing in Porto was ultimately controlled. Show more

An incident at high altitude abruptly interrupted a vacation flight to the UK: On the route from Tenerife to Birmingham, an Airbus A321 operated by the airline Jet2 had to land in Portugal after a pilot developed medical problems during the flight.

According to the British media, the incident occurred on Thursday night. At an altitude of around 9000 meters, the captain is said to have suddenly experienced health problems. The cabin crew reacted immediately and asked the passengers for medical assistance.

Jet2 pilot suffers suspected heart attack at 30,000ft, forcing emergency landing in Portugal.



Flight LS1266 carrying up to 220 passengers was en route from Tenerife to Birmingham when the captain was suddenly taken seriously ill at cruising altitude.



Passengers described waking… pic.twitter.com/yTrFPpAMUk — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) May 24, 2026

Travelers reported tense moments on board. One mother told the Irish Sun that her toddler began to cry when the plane noticeably lost altitude and the situation became unsettled. At the same time, the crew was visibly under pressure.

The landing in Porto was ultimately controlled. Emergency services attended to the pilot after touchdown and took him to hospital. There is currently no official information on his state of health.

Passengers had to wait a long time on the plane

For the passengers, however, the onward journey took a long time: More than 200 people had to wait at the airport for hours until a replacement pilot was organized. Some of those affected criticized to the newspaper that they had to stay on the plane for a long time and were not given any accommodation.

The airline confirmed the incident and said that the flight had never been unsafe. It regrets the delays.