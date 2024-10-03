Pink Floyd are one of the most successful bands ever. Syd Barrett Music Ltd./WDR/Arte/dpa

After years of disputes, Pink Floyd have sold their music rights to Sony Music for 400 million dollars - but without the songwriting rights.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pink Floyd has sold its music catalog and its name to Sony Music for around 400 million dollars.

The deal only includes the recording rights, while songwriting, name, image and merchandise rights are not included.

Internal disputes and controversial statements by Roger Waters had previously complicated the sales process. Show more

Pink Floyd have reportedly reached an agreement with Sony to sell their music catalog and their name for around 400 million dollars (around 340 million Swiss francs).

However, as the Financial Times reports, the British rock band does not want to sell the rights to its songwriting.

As "Variety" writes, the deal only includes the recording rights. The songwriting rights are to remain with the authors. The rights to the name, image and merchandise are also not part of the deal. However, the iconic album artwork, designed by Hipgnosis, is presumably included.

In recent years, there has been a dispute between the band members over the sale. In 2022, Variety reported that Pink Floyd wanted to sell their music recordings for up to 500 million dollars. However, potential buyers were put off by controversial statements made by Roger Waters about Israel, Ukraine and Russia.

Pink Floyd singer David Gilmour recently told Rolling Stone that he was interested in a sale not so much for financial reasons, "but to put an end to all the bickering that comes with making decisions together".