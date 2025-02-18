"Mr. Söder doesn't dictate anything to me": it's a short sentence at the end of the TV election campaign that is causing a lot of discussion in German politics. What is Friedrich Merz trying to say with this sentence?

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Friedrich Merz and Robert Habeck surprisingly agreed on TV - and fueled speculation about a black-green coalition.

CSU leader Markus Söder continues to categorically rule out a coalition with the Greens.

CDU politicians are calling for green pragmatism in order to push through their own content. Show more

A rare sight in an election campaign: CDU leader Friedrich Merz and Green candidate for Chancellor Robert Habeck were unusually united in the Chancellor "Quadrell" on Sunday evening.

Habeck unreservedly praised Merz's proposals, particularly when it came to reducing bureaucracy - a moment that is rarely seen in the political landscape. There were also hardly any differences between the two on foreign policy.

Immediately after the exchange of blows, rumors were rife: speculation about a possible black-green coalition after the federal elections was fueled.

"Disaster for Germany"

However, while there is speculation in Berlin about a rapprochement, the CSU is facing headwinds. Party leader Markus Söder once again emphasized that a coalition with the Greens was out of the question for him. This clear stance has been met with some resentment in the CDU, as many there want to keep different coalition options open.

Merz himself makes it clear in the panel discussion that he does not care about the opinion of the powerful string-puller in the background - at least on the surface. At the very end of the panel discussion, he pugnaciously emphasized: "Mr Söder doesn't dictate anything to me." A sentence that is unlikely to be well received by the CSU in Bavaria.

The leader of the Free Voters, Hubert Aiwanger, also a powerful figure in Bavaria, has already emphasized in a statement: "Merz is now openly aiming for a coalition with the Greens. A disaster for Germany."

Discussions are now taking place within the CDU/CSU as to how realistic an alliance with the Greens would be. Pragmatic voices in particular are hoping that a moderate Green course - such as the one taken by Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Württemberg - would allow more CDU content to be implemented. "What CDU supporters want is 'pure CDU'," a JU representative from North Rhine-Westphalia toldFocus.

What does the election result say?

Meanwhile, parts of the CSU are trying to dissuade Merz from a black-green coalition with substantive arguments. Munich sees too many differences with the Greens, particularly in economic and migration policy. Habeck's party's recent U-turn on asylum policy is also causing great skepticism.

The issue is also being hotly debated within the Greens themselves. While Habeck is openly campaigning for government participation, party leader Felix Banaszak recently hinted that going into opposition is also conceivable. This tactic could strengthen the Greens' negotiating position in the event of coalition talks.

Whether a black-green alliance actually comes about will ultimately depend on the election results. Current polls show that neither the CDU and Greens nor any other two-party coalition would be certain of a majority. It is possible that Merz will ultimately need both the Greens and the SPD to form a government.