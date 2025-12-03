A Portuguese-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker was attacked by pirates off the coast of Equatorial Guinea. According to the shipping portal Splash247, at least nine crew members of the CGas Saturn were kidnapped.
According to the security company Vanguard, the attackers attacked the ship around 50 nautical miles west of Mbini early on Monday morning. The tanker, built in 2003, belongs to the Danish company Christiania Gas and was on its way to Malabo. Four crew members remained on board, one of whom is said to have been injured.