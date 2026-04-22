dpatopbilder - Boris Pistorius (SPD), Federal Minister of Defense, presents the German military strategy at a press conference. The first military strategy describes how Germany will counter threats. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa Keystone

Germany is reorganizing its security strategy. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees Russia as the greatest threat to Europe - and wants to fundamentally restructure the Bundeswehr.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany classifies Russia as the greatest security threat to Europe and is adapting its military strategy accordingly.

The Bundeswehr is to be expanded to become the strongest conventional army in Europe and rely more heavily on new technologies.

Hybrid attacks such as cyberattacks and disinformation are already considered a permanent threat. Show more

Russia as the foreseeable greatest threat to security in Europe: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has presented an overall concept for military defense for the future course of the Bundeswehr in a changed security situation.

He warned of the dangers posed by Russia's course under President Vladimir Putin. "It is preparing for a military confrontation with NATO by arming itself and sees the use of military force as a legitimate instrument for asserting its interests," writes Pistorius on the threat situation with regard to Russia.

The concept drawn up in response to this consists of Germany's first military strategy and a plan for the armed forces ("capability profile"). The latter defines the structure and scope of the armed forces for the future. The details of both documents are secret.

Russia is also deliberately using "hybrid means": espionage, acts of sabotage, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns are no longer marginal phenomena. Their defense has become a permanent task.

"We are developing the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional army in Europe. In the short term, we are increasing our defense and resilience, in the medium term we are aiming for a significant increase in overarching capabilities and in the long term we will establish technological superiority," announced Pistorius.

Threat situation: Russia creates the conditions for an attack

The focus of the military strategy is to counter threats from Russia. The country views the West as fundamentally hostile and sees the accession of democratic states to NATO as encirclement. Reversing this development is a central goal for Moscow.

To this end, Russia wants to weaken cohesion within the alliance and achieve a decoupling of the USA from Europe. The aim is the failure of NATO and the expansion of Russia's sphere of influence in Europe.

"Russia is creating the conditions for a military attack on NATO states", according to a document on military strategy. The country is already conducting hybrid operations against NATO states, including Germany. At least 460,000 soldiers should be able to oppose Russian aggression together with allies.

Image of war and derivations for the Bundeswehr

According to the German military, information sovereignty, the stability ("survivability") of their own systems and networking will determine victory or defeat. Key points are mentioned:

Dissolution of the boundaries of war: state, economy and population are targets. German society is threatened in its entirety. The enemy will deliberately undermine the separation of home and battlefield, civilian and military, internal and external security. In response, the Bundeswehr must cooperate with all instruments of state power, but concentrate on tasks that must be carried out militarily.

Warfare in transition: Deterrence and preparation for war take place with state-of-the-art capabilities. However, a war itself would be waged using means and methods from the past and the future at the same time. High technology such as quantum computing and robotics as well as low-cost drones would be used. The Bundeswehr should accelerate innovations, absorb them and quickly make them usable for its own warfare.

Transparent battlefield: data becomes a weapon. Artificial intelligence complements and expands human capabilities. The aim of the Bundeswehr must be to gain information superiority and deny it to the enemy. Offensive and defensive capabilities must be expanded to achieve this, particularly in space and in cyber and information space.

Effect at long distances: Stand-off weapons potentiate the threat on the battlefield. There are no longer any safe areas of retreat. The Bundeswehr itself is to receive more long-range precision weapons. A powerful and sustainable air defense system at all ranges is also crucial.

Efficient mass: Weapon systems are being produced ever faster and more cost-effectively. Quantity is becoming a quality in its own right. To ensure that Germany does not use up its high-tech weapons in a war against the enemy's mass-produced goods, a mix of high technology and mass technology is to be created.

The USA remains essential to NATO both politically and through its military capabilities. However, the Bundeswehr is to take on more of the Alliance's burden. This is declared to be a strategic military priority. Germany will also contribute to NATO's nuclear deterrent through nuclear sharing.