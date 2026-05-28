Submarines, mineral resources and a strategic partnership: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for the further expansion of military-political relations and arms cooperation in Canada. At the same time, he advised NATO allies to take decisive military action in response to uncertainty in relations with the USA.

"Sitting in front of the White House or any other building in the world and staring like a rabbit at a snake would not make us stronger. It makes us weaker," said the SPD politician at the Canadian arms and security trade fair Cansec.

The USA had been a reliable partner over the past decades. The current government is changing some things to suit them. He did not want to comment on this. He also did not mention US President Donald Trump by name in this context.

Canada, the rabbit and the snake

Pistorius said: "We need to pay less attention to what others are doing and focus more on what we can do ourselves." In particular, he called for the commitments made to NATO to be fulfilled. Even if there are unpredictable developments with the USA from day to day, cooperation in military and political terms is "still very strong".

Pistorius is in Canada to promote a strategic partnership with the NATO ally and to promote arms cooperation, including a possible major submarine deal. He met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty in Ottawa.

Submarine decision to be made by the end of June

Germany wants to win Canada as a partner for a joint submarine partnership with Norway. The Kiel-based submarine builder TKMS believes it is in a promising position with a major order from Canada for a dozen boats. Competition comes from South Korea.

Talks are underway in the background about extensive countertrade as part of an overall package. TKMS is one of the world's leading companies in the construction of non-nuclear-powered submarines. A decision is expected to be made by the end of June. Pistorius will be accompanied on his trip by members of the Bundestag and representatives of the German high-tech and defense industry.

The German government sees benefits for both countries in the expansion of relations with Canada. Germany and Canada want to diversify their international partners and their sources of energy and raw materials. From a German perspective, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the internet and space infrastructure are also areas in which cooperation can be expanded.

Canada is also reorganizing its own relationships

Canada currently obtains around 80 percent of its military equipment from the USA. Economically and militarily, the country is closely linked to its neighbor, the USA. However, the relationship has been severely strained since Trump recently took office. In addition to tariffs, the relationship has also been strained by Trump's repeatedly expressed desire to incorporate Canada as the 51st federal state.

In view of the tensions, the US Department of Defense had withdrawn from part of its military cooperation with Canada. Specifically, it was announced that the USA would put its work in the Permanent Defense Council on hold. This body was created in 1940 to coordinate more closely on defense issues and consists of leading representatives of the military and the governments of both countries.

Countertrade is often an issue with arms purchases

In the case of contracts worth billions for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, even allied states often seek financial compensation or offsets. These so-called offset deals are part of the complicated negotiations in which the interests of different sectors have to be reconciled.

When asked about this, Pistorius said in Ottawa: "There are many areas of participation for cooperation with the Canadians." He also referred to ongoing negotiations with the Canadians on gas supplies.

The federally owned gas importer Sefe is planning a long-term LNG supply contract with a Canadian company. Sefe and the company Ksi Lisims LNG have signed a letter of intent for the annual supply of one million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as the company announced. Deliveries are to begin in the early 2030s and continue for a period of up to 20 years.

The aim is to diversify the supply of liquefied natural gas. To date, the majority of supplies have come from the USA. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, the agreement is Sefe's first long-term LNG partnership with a Canadian supplier.

Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, was a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned company Gazprom and was nationalized as a result of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the energy crisis in Germany.