A small plane has crashed onto a highway in the US state of New York. One of two people on board the plane died and the other was injured, the authorities announced.

This won’t help now with the drone theories out there: Plane crash.



A single-engine plane crashed near Westchester County Airport on I-684 highway.



Videos showed the damaged small plane leaning against a guardrail in the central reservation, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes. Employees of the State Environmental Protection Agency were on site to clean up the fuel spill, said Governor Kathy Hochul. She expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

Traffic on the Interstate 684 highway near the small town of Harrison in Westchester County was paralyzed by the incident on Thursday evening (local time). (SDA)