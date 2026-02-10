Horror moment in the American city of Gainesville. When a small plane had to make an emergency landing in the middle of the road on Monday, it crashed into several vehicles. Watch the video to see the emergency landing.

Nicole Agostini

On Monday, a small plane had to make an emergency landing in Gainesville, in the US state of Georgia. The pilot landed the Beechcraft plane in the middle of a busy road and collided with several vehicles. According to the police, no one was seriously injured in the incident. You can see the emergency landing in the video.

