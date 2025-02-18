After a regional jet crash-landed in Toronto, all 80 people on board escaped with their lives. What exactly could have caused the crash is still unclear, but there are initial indications.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Incident at Toronto-Pearson Airport: A Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing.

The regional jet came to rest upside down on the runway of the Canadian airport after the crash.

Luckily, all 76 passengers and four crew members are alive.

Experts provide initial information on the possible causes of the crash. Show more

Flight 4819 with 76 passengers on board was coming from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and was on its way to Toronto. According to weather reports, there was a strong wind with gusts of more than 65 kilometers per hour at the time of the intended landing after a snowstorm.

For modern passenger planes, this is normally no obstacle to a reasonably soft touchdown.

How can an airplane tip over?

However, aviation expert Scott Hamilton told Newsweek magazine that strong winds and the snow could have played a role in the plane tipping over. " Crosswinds in particular, blowing perpendicular to the plane, can be a bit of a challenge for pilots."

In addition, it has since become known that the tower had warned the pilots of possible air currents in the glide path before landing. This could also refer to dangerous wake v ortices that could have been caused by a previously landing aircraft.

In the video, blue News shows you what wake vortices are all about and whether comparable incidents of such "upside down" landings have already occurred.