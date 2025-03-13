The Ljubljana police at the scene of the accident. Ljubljana Police

Carl Lundström, Wasa heir and supporter of The Pirate Bay, was killed in a plane crash in Slovenia. On his way from Zagreb to St. Moritz, he crashed in poor visibility.

Carl Lundström, a prominent Swedish entrepreneur and heir to the Wasa crispbread empire, has died in a plane crash in Slovenia.

The 64-year-old had taken off from Zagreb on Monday to fly to St. Moritz in Switzerland. But he never arrived there. His plane disappeared from the radar near Velika Planina.

Rescue workers searched for the missing Mooney M20R Ovation propeller plane for two days. Finally, it became a sad certainty: Lundström had died in the crash.

The plane had crashed into a mountain hut in poor weather conditions. His body was recovered from the wreckage of the building. The exact cause of the crash is still unclear, but radio contact was lost at around 8.20 a.m. on Monday morning.

The plane belonging to the Wasa heir Lundström crashed into a mountain hut on Velika-Planina mountain in Slovenia on March 11, 2025. Ljubljana Police

An inheritance with an eventful history

The Lundström family sold the Wasa company to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz in 1982. Carl Lundström received ten million euros for his shares.

However, he became known to a wider public not as the heir to the world's most famous crispbread brand, but because he supported the music and movie sharing platform The Pirate Bay. Because millions of users made copyrighted content available there, various countries took action against the website and are still trying to stop its service today.

Lundström's company Rix Telecom provided the platform operators with the necessary infrastructure. Tobias Andersson, a spokesman for The Pirate Bay, once emphasized that the platform could not have been launched without Lundström's support.

Legal consequences and an eventful life

Due to his support for The Pirate Bay, Lundström was sentenced in Sweden in 2010. He had to serve four months of house arrest and pay compensation of 6.5 million euros.

After the sentence, he lived in Switzerland for a while before moving to Croatia. His sudden death leaves a gap in the world of technology and entrepreneurship.

