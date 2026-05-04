A United Airlines plane grazed a truck and a lamppost during landing. (archive picture) Arne Dedert/dpa

A United Airlines plane struck a truck and a lamppost on its approach to Newark Airport. The truck driver was slightly injured.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A United Airlines plane has struck a truck and a lamppost on its approach to Newark.

The plane was nevertheless able to land safely and no one on board was injured.

Only minor damage was caused, the truck driver suffered minor injuries. Show more

An airplane of the US airline United Airlines struck a truck and a lamppost on landing at Newark Airport. The Boeing 767-400 aircraft was approaching the airport near New York when the incident occurred.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Flight 169 collided with a lamppost along the New Jersey Turnpike during its approach on Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. (local time). It also hit a truck that was traveling on the parallel highway. An investigation has been launched.

In a shocking incident, a United Airlines Boeing 767-400 struck a bakery truck while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The truck, operated by H&S Bakery, was en route from Baltimore when the collision occurred.



The driver sustained minor injuries,… pic.twitter.com/vbFqjzk7f7 — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) May 4, 2026

There were 221 passengers and ten crew members on board the aircraft, which was en route from Venice to Newark. The plane was nevertheless able to land safely and no one was injured.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, only minor damage was caused to the aircraft. Flight operations were quickly resumed after an inspection of the runway.

Driver of the truck suffered minor injuries

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but was able to leave a short time later.

United Airlines stated that the passengers had left the aircraft as normal. Technicians are currently investigating the damage to the aircraft. The airline also announced a comprehensive internal investigation. The affected crew has been temporarily relieved of duty.