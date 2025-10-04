A number of aircraft had to stay on the ground on Friday evening. Enrique Kaczor/onw-images/dpa

After an overnight closure due to drone sightings, operations at Munich Airport are back on track - but passengers can still expect delays.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After drone sightings, flight operations at Munich Airport were suspended during the night and resumed at 7.00 a.m. in the morning.

Around 6500 passengers were affected by flight cancellations and detour, and some had to spend the night at the airport.

Despite the resumption of operations, delays are still expected. Show more

Following the drone sightings, Munich Airport resumed operations at 7.00 am. During the night, all take-offs and landings had been suspended due to the sighting of two drones.

"Capacities are now gradually being ramped up again," said an airport spokesperson. However, travelers can still expect delays throughout the day. He recommends that passengers check the status of their flight with the relevant airlines before traveling.

Following the renewed sighting of drones, air traffic was suspended for the second time on Friday evening. A number of flights were diverted or canceled. Around 6500 travelers were affected, according to the airport.

Some had to spend the night at the airport. "Camp beds were set up and blankets, drinks and snacks were handed out," the website states. Planes normally take off from Germany's second-largest airport from 5.00 am.