The accused had been appointed sole heir by her partner. The prosecutor described the woman's actions as "almost unique" in terms of manipulation and cold-bloodedness.
Poisonous muffins and cuts in the forearm
The attempted murders are said to have taken place in the summer and fall of 2022. At a party, the victim drank a drink provided by his partner in one go. According to the indictment, the methanol in the cocktail almost caused the 42-year-old to go blind. After his return from hospital, the accused cared for him for some time.
Finally, in November 2022, he was offered muffins and tablets - allegedly food supplements. However, according to the indictment, they were actually sleeping pills. While deep in sleep, the suspect then allegedly cut the man's forearm in order to fake a suicide. "That was completely stupid and I did it in desperation," the accused said today.
Fake knife attack
In May 2023, the 32-year-old was finally taken to hospital with abdominal injuries, where she claimed that her partner had cycled to her apartment and attacked her with a knife. In fact, the man came under suspicion until an expert convinced the authorities that the 42-year-old could never ride a bike due to a lack of eyesight. According to the public prosecutor's office, the woman had inflicted the wounds herself.
According to an expert opinion, the accused suffers from a personality disorder, but is sane. After three more days of trial, the verdict is scheduled for November 13.