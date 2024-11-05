The confectioner is said to have given the man sleeping pills in baked goods, among other things. (theme picture) Keystone

According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused used a poisonous cocktail and falsely declared tablets in the hope of inheriting millions. Her partner survived, but is now severely disabled.

A 32-year-old woman is on trial in Austria for trying to kill her partner with a poisonous drink and faked suicide injuries in order to inherit his fortune.

The 42-year-old partner narrowly survived, but is almost completely blind and severely disabled; the public prosecutor describes the crime as extremely cold-blooded and manipulative.

In addition to attempted murder and a staged attack, the accused claimed to have acted in desperation; a verdict is expected on November 13. Show more

In Austria, according to the public prosecutor's office, a 32-year-old woman tried to kill her partner twice out of greed with a poisonous drink and by cutting her forearm.

The woman on trial at the Korneuburg Regional Court denied intent to kill at the beginning of the trial for two counts of attempted murder.

The wealthy 42-year-old farmer barely survived both attacks, but was almost completely blinded after taking the poisonous drink - a mixture of methanol and so-called magic mushrooms.

The accused had been appointed sole heir by her partner. The prosecutor described the woman's actions as "almost unique" in terms of manipulation and cold-bloodedness.

Poisonous muffins and cuts in the forearm

The attempted murders are said to have taken place in the summer and fall of 2022. At a party, the victim drank a drink provided by his partner in one go. According to the indictment, the methanol in the cocktail almost caused the 42-year-old to go blind. After his return from hospital, the accused cared for him for some time.

Finally, in November 2022, he was offered muffins and tablets - allegedly food supplements. However, according to the indictment, they were actually sleeping pills. While deep in sleep, the suspect then allegedly cut the man's forearm in order to fake a suicide. "That was completely stupid and I did it in desperation," the accused said today.

Fake knife attack

In May 2023, the 32-year-old was finally taken to hospital with abdominal injuries, where she claimed that her partner had cycled to her apartment and attacked her with a knife. In fact, the man came under suspicion until an expert convinced the authorities that the 42-year-old could never ride a bike due to a lack of eyesight. According to the public prosecutor's office, the woman had inflicted the wounds herself.

According to an expert opinion, the accused suffers from a personality disorder, but is sane. After three more days of trial, the verdict is scheduled for November 13.

