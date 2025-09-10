The roof of a residential building in Wyryki in eastern Poland destroyed by debris from a drone. Wojtek Jargilo/PAP/dpa

Drones penetrate Polish airspace and are shot down. Poland wants to consult with its NATO allies. What you need to know about it.

This is what happened

Following the intrusion of several drones into Polish airspace, the government in Warsaw has requested consultations with its allies in accordance with Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Head of government Donald Tusk said this in parliament in Warsaw. "We expect significantly more support in the defense of Polish airspace," emphasized Tusk. This provocation exceeds the previous limits.

This is what NATO Article 4 contains

Article 4 of the NATO treaty provides for consultations if a NATO state feels threatened from outside. Specifically, it states: "The Parties shall consult each other if, in the opinion of either of them, the integrity of the territory, the political independence or the security of either Party is threatened." The Article 4 consultations need not have any concrete consequences. Theoretically, however, airspace surveillance over NATO could be stepped up as a result.

The article has been invoked seven times since the alliance was founded in 1949 - most recently on February 24, 2022, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was requested by Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Will NATO Article 5 follow soon?

It was considered very unlikely that Poland would request military support from the Alliance under Article 5 after the incident - also because this would entail a considerable risk of escalation. Article 5 of the NATO treaty regulates the obligation to provide assistance within the alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more allies is considered an attack against all of them.

Drones came from the direction of Belarus

On Wednesday night, several drones entered Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. According to Tusk, these were Russian drones. In total, at least 19 violations of Polish airspace were detected between 11.30 pm and 6.30 am. Three drones were shot down, possibly a fourth. Many of the unmanned flying objects had come directly from the neighboring country of Belarus. Belarus is a close ally of Russia in the Ukraine war.

Russia denies allegations

A Russian diplomat has denied accusations of Poland's airspace being violated by its country's drones.

"We consider the allegations to be unfounded. No evidence has been presented that these drones are of Russian origin," said Andrey Ordash, the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, according to the state news agency Ria Novosti. He pointed out that a similar accusation in the past had ultimately turned out to be false.

Russia is absolutely not interested in escalating relations with Poland, the diplomat said. Unfortunately, this was being ignored by the Polish government due to the "anti-Russian mood", he added.

No casualties so far

A Russian attack drone hit and damaged a house in the village of Wyryki, Poland, overnight. pic.twitter.com/kWFmZ0iawz — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 10, 2025

There have been no reports of casualties so far. In the eastern Polish village of Wyriki, the roof of a residential building was hit by debris from a downed drone. Further debris was found near Biala Podlaska in eastern Poland. The police and military are still searching for drones or drone parts. The General Staff called on the population not to approach any debris found, but to call the emergency services and inform the police of the discovery.