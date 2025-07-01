Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. sda

Poland wants to introduce temporary controls at the border with Germany. A corresponding order will come into force next Monday.

Petar Marjanović

Poland is introducing temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday, July 1, before a cabinet meeting. According to the Polish newspaper "Fakt", Tusk said that the decision had not been taken lightly, but that the changed situation at the border had made it necessary.

According to Tusk, the background to this is a change of course by the German authorities. For around a month now, migrants have been turned away more frequently at the German-Polish border. "In practice, the German side is no longer allowing migrants to enter, unlike in the past ten years," said Tusk. This new attitude has led to tensions and a "feeling of asymmetry".

Poland had informed the affected neighboring states about the measure, the head of government continued. The temporary controls are to be designed in such a way that the impact on commuters, travelers and the movement of goods is kept to a minimum.

It remains to be seen how long the controls will be maintained. However, Tusk emphasized that every effort is being made to keep the consequences "as small as possible".