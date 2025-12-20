  1. Residential Customers
Rare case in research Polar bear adopts strange cub

Nicole Agostini

20.12.2025

A wild female polar bear in Canada is causing a stir: she has been spotted with a strange cub. This indicates an adoption, which is considered extremely rare in research.

20.12.2025, 09:56

20.12.2025, 10:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Canadian researchers have discovered a female polar bear who has adopted a strange cub. An unusual behavior in the wild.
  • The polar bear was already known as she emerged from her den in the spring of 2025 with a cub of her own.
  • A few weeks ago, she was seen with two cubs, indicating a possible adoption.
Show more

And suddenly the polar bear had a second cub, in addition to her own. A few weeks ago, Canadian researchers discovered a polar bear mother who had adopted another cub.

The researchers already knew the polar bear because they observed her leaving her den with a cub in the spring of 2025.

But then came the surprise: an extremely rare case for researchers. You can find all the information in the video.

