A wild female polar bear in Canada is causing a stir: she has been spotted with a strange cub. This indicates an adoption, which is considered extremely rare in research.

Nicole Agostini

The polar bear was already known as she emerged from her den in the spring of 2025 with a cub of her own.

A few weeks ago, she was seen with two cubs, indicating a possible adoption. Show more

And suddenly the polar bear had a second cub, in addition to her own. A few weeks ago, Canadian researchers discovered a polar bear mother who had adopted another cub.

The researchers already knew the polar bear because they observed her leaving her den with a cub in the spring of 2025.

But then came the surprise: an extremely rare case for researchers. You can find all the information in the video.

