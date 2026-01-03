30 million coupPolice are now searching for the tank hijackers with these pictures
3.1.2026
After the spectacular break-in at a savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, the police are searching for the perpetrators with new surveillance images. The loot is likely to be well over 30 million euros.
Following a burglary at a savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen with suspected loot in the millions, the police have released new mugshots. The images come from surveillance cameras and show several masked persons who could be connected to the burglary.
According to the police, the images were taken in an adjacent parking garage. From there, the perpetrators are believed to have gained access to the bank branch in the Buer district. Several people wearing black balaclavas can be seen in the photos, and gloves of different colors - including red and green - are also conspicuous.
The police also published images of two vehicles: a black car and a white van. According to the investigators, these could have been used as getaway vehicles. The police are asking the public for information about the people and vehicles pictured.
The amount of damage is still unclear. Initially, there was talk of an insurance sum of around 30 million euros. However, a police spokesperson explained that they were assuming "an amount in the mid double-digit millions". An exact figure is currently not possible. Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen also gave no information on the contents of the safe deposit boxes. The branch will remain closed for the time being.
According to the police, numerous tips are currently being received. However, no concrete leads or arrests have yet been made. Investigations by the North Rhine-Westphalia police are continuing.