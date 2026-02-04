The Saxon AfD MP Jörg Dornau was arrested in the plenary chamber. Imago / Bildmontage blue News

An unusual police operation has taken place in the Saxon state parliament: Investigators arrested an AfD MP directly before the start of the session. The background to this is serious allegations in connection with business activities in Belarus.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Saxon state parliament, an AfD MP was arrested by the police after his immunity was waived.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating possible forced labor, human trafficking and circumvention of EU sanctions.

The case is considered unprecedented in the history of the Saxon state parliament. Show more

Police arrested an AfD MP in the Saxon state parliament on Wednesday. The man in question is Jörg Dornau (56). According to German media, investigators led him out of the chamber immediately before the start of the plenary session and questioned him in a separate room. At the same time, his parliamentary office was searched.

Prior to this, the parliamentary immunity committee had recommended in a special session that Dornau's parliamentary immunity be lifted. The state parliament followed this recommendation before the session began - against the votes of the AfD parliamentary group.

Investigations relating to Belarus

The background to this action is an ongoing investigation by the Leipzig public prosecutor's office into Dornau's business activities in Belarus. The AfD politician runs a large agricultural business there together with local partners. According to media reports, it is being investigated whether political prisoners of Alexander Lukashenko's regime may have been used on the site.

Among other things, there are allegations of forced labor, human trafficking and exploitation. The investigation is also looking into whether machines were supplied to Belarus via third countries, even though they are subject to EU sanctions. In legal terms, this involves the suspicion of circumventing sanctions regulations.

Previous violations already sanctioned

The Presidium of the Saxon State Parliament had already imposed a fine on Dornau in 2024. The reason for this was incompletely declared income from his foreign business activities. Within the AfD, the case was already seen as damaging to the party at the time.

The AfD federal party had distanced itself from possible illegal business practices in the past and stated that it would take action if the allegations were confirmed.

How the proceedings will continue remains to be seen. The presumption of innocence applies.