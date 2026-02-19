Ex-Prince Andrew has been arrested, according to the BBC. (archive picture) Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of office. This is reported by several British media.

According to the BBC, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was arrested at the Sandringham estate on his 66th birthday on suspicion of abuse of office.

Several civilian police vehicles and officers arrived early in the morning at his new residence in Norfolk, where he has recently been living.

Andrew is accused of passing confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, in his former role as a trade commissioner.

The now 66-year-old has not yet commented on the allegations. Show more

According to the BBC, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, was arrested on Thursday morning. The police are investigating in connection with the former prince's business dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Media outlets such as "The Sun" report that several civilian police vehicles and apparently plain-clothed officers arrived outside the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk shortly before 8 a.m. (local time) in the early morning.

The 66-year-old has been living there for a few weeks after leaving his home of many years, the Royal Lodge. According to the BBC, he was arrested "on suspicion of misconduct in public office".

The police action coincided with Andrew's 66th birthday on February 19. The former prince rejects accusations based on leaked documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

These documents include new questions about his conduct as a former UK Trade Representative and previous links with the late US financier Epstein. The authority had previously announced that it was investigating allegations that a woman was smuggled to the UK by Epstein in order to have a "sexual encounter" with Andrew.

The statement from Thames Valley Police

The local police confirmed the investigation in an initial statement, without naming the ex-Royal:

"Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into the offense of misconduct in public office. A man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody. In line with national guidelines, we will not be naming the man arrested."

Deputy Chief Constable Oliver Wright told the Sun newspaper :"Following a thorough review, we have now launched an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office."

Wright also stressed that it was vital to maintain the integrity and objectivity of the investigation while working with partner agencies to investigate the alleged offense. Andrew could reportedly remain in custody for up to 96 hours or be released on bail in advance.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

All titles lost

Prince Andrew has already lost all military ranks, honorary titles and royal duties due to his involvement in the Epstein scandal. He also had to vacate his residence in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of having sexually abused her on several occasions - including when she was still a minor. Andrew always denied the allegations.

In recently published Epstein files, British media also discovered emails that suggest that Andrew may have forwarded reports of official trips abroad - for example to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore - to the convicted sex offender.

King Charles helps investigators

The new allegations shook the British royal family once again. King Charles III announced that he would support investigations into his younger brother.

The monarch has already made his "deep concern" about the allegations clear - both with clear words and with unprecedented measures, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace explained last week.