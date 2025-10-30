A police car parked in the courtyard of the Louvre. Three arrests have now been made following the spectacular art heist. Thomas Padilla/AP/dpa

Five more arrests have been made in connection with the break-in at the Louvre. The loot is still unaccounted for.

Dominik Müller

Following the break-in at the Louvre, five more suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the art heist. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL on Thursday morning. Earlier, several French media reported a third arrest.

Two other men are already in custody. They have partially confessed. The 34 and 39-year-old men are currently in custody. Both are known to the courts for serious thefts. It is hoped that the men will possibly make further statements.

There is still no trace of the loot - treasures from the French crown jewels worth around 88 million euros.