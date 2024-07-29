Several TGV lines in France were hit by arson attacks on Friday. There were still delays and cancellations of trains on Saturday. (archive picture) sda

Following the sabotage on the French railroads, the police have arrested a left-wing extremist. This was reported by the AFP news agency on Monday, citing police sources.

The man had keys to SNCF technical equipment, cutting pliers and left-wing extremist writings in his car, police sources said on Monday.

The police initially made no connection between the acts of sabotage on Friday and the suspect. No one has yet publicly claimed responsibility for Friday's acts. The approach was "typical of left-wing extremists", Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told France 2 on Monday.

