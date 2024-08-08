Friday, August 9, 2024, 3:31 a.m.

The two terror suspects arrested in Vienna are being investigated for membership of a terrorist organization and criminal organization. They are accused of being associated with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist network and of having represented its aims and intentions, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office told the Austrian news agency APA.

According to the investigation, the 19-year-old wanted to carry out an attack outside the stadium where US superstar Taylor Swift was due to perform in front of more than 60,000 spectators. Her three concerts in Vienna this week were canceled for security reasons. Tens of thousands of Swift fans were deeply disappointed. However, the police did not search for further suspects.

The second person arrested is 17 years old. He was working as a stage and scaffolding builder at the Swift concert stadium. He was also arrested there. He is friends with the 19-year-old.

Police officers watch "Swifties" who gathered in the center of Vienna on Thursday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

The 19-year-old's plans were advanced, they said. Instructions on how to build bombs were found in his possession on Wednesday, as well as twelve percent hydrogen peroxide, which can be used with other chemicals to make highly explosive liquid explosives. He had worked for a chemical company. Also seized were detonators, ignition cables and devices, knives, machetes and 21,000 euros in counterfeit money.

While the 19-year-old said during questioning that he wanted to kill as many people as possible outside the stadium with an explosive device and cutting and stabbing weapons, the 17-year-old's lawyer said that the teenager had had nothing to do with plans for an attack. He was not aware of his friend's radicalization, defence lawyer Nikolas Rast told APA.

However, the police are said to have found propaganda material for IS and the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in his possession. According to initial investigations, he also attended a mosque where Islamist content was advocated. A 15-year-old boy was questioned as a witness and was not arrested. He is said to have incriminated the 19-year-old.