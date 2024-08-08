Following the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, another person has been arrested. It is an 18-year-old man from Iraq, said Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. The suspect had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State. He had been traveling with the 19-year-old main suspect, Karner said.
Friday, August 9, 2024, 3:31 a.m.
Accusation of IS membership against terror suspects
The two terror suspects arrested in Vienna are being investigated for membership of a terrorist organization and criminal organization. They are accused of being associated with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist network and of having represented its aims and intentions, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office told the Austrian news agency APA.
According to the investigation, the 19-year-old wanted to carry out an attack outside the stadium where US superstar Taylor Swift was due to perform in front of more than 60,000 spectators. Her three concerts in Vienna this week were canceled for security reasons. Tens of thousands of Swift fans were deeply disappointed. However, the police did not search for further suspects.
The second person arrested is 17 years old. He was working as a stage and scaffolding builder at the Swift concert stadium. He was also arrested there. He is friends with the 19-year-old.
The 19-year-old's plans were advanced, they said. Instructions on how to build bombs were found in his possession on Wednesday, as well as twelve percent hydrogen peroxide, which can be used with other chemicals to make highly explosive liquid explosives. He had worked for a chemical company. Also seized were detonators, ignition cables and devices, knives, machetes and 21,000 euros in counterfeit money.
While the 19-year-old said during questioning that he wanted to kill as many people as possible outside the stadium with an explosive device and cutting and stabbing weapons, the 17-year-old's lawyer said that the teenager had had nothing to do with plans for an attack. He was not aware of his friend's radicalization, defence lawyer Nikolas Rast told APA.
However, the police are said to have found propaganda material for IS and the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in his possession. According to initial investigations, he also attended a mosque where Islamist content was advocated. A 15-year-old boy was questioned as a witness and was not arrested. He is said to have incriminated the 19-year-old.
We end the ticker on Thursday, August 8, 2024
11.54 a.m.
End of the press conference
Thank you - as always - for your attention.
11.48 am
Stadium searched for booby traps
The Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna is currently being searched, says Haijawi-Pirchner, referring to the 17-year-old who could have gotten into the stadium through his work. Nothing has been found so far.
11.45 a.m.
19-year-old wanted to "kill outside the stadium"
The 19-year-old did not have a ticket for the concert, but wanted to "kill outside the stadium", according to Haijawi-Pirchner. There was no information that other concerts were at risk. The 19-year-old's parents had been abroad for several days.
11.43 a.m.
Start of the question and answer session
There has been contact between the state security, the police and the concert organizer, it is said after the start of the question and answer session for journalists: A cancellation of the concerts has not been forced.
11.38 a.m.
17-year-old was employed by concert service company
The second person arrested, a 17-year-old, is Austrian with Turkish and Croatian roots. He had just been employed by a company that was to provide services at the concert. The 17-year-old was known to the state security. A 15-year-old Austrian with Turkish roots had been questioned and had incriminated the 19-year-old. Investigations are continuing.
11.35 a.m.
Slashing and stabbing weapons were at the ready
Omar Haijawi-Pirchner from State Security talks about the threat posed by Islamists. They receive their instructions from abroad: "Covert communication plays an important role."
International networking is "essential" in his area, says Haijawi-Pirchner. The tip-off initially referred to an individual perpetrator. His agency then came across a network: A third person had been questioned in this context.
"Concerts like this fit the profile of Islamist attacks", the statement continues. The 19-year-old had made his views public on the internet and downloaded instructions on how to build bombs. "The accused was questioned and made a comprehensive confession."
In addition to explosives, the perpetrator had also considered attacking with cutting and stabbing weapons. Hydrogen peroxide and other materials for explosives had been seized. "Substances similar to anabolic steroids" were also confiscated.
11.30 a.m.
Main perpetrator confesses - no other fugitives
The Director General for Public Security continues: Franz Ruf reports that the 19-year-old had recently quit his job with the announcement that he had "big plans".
The second, 17-year-old alleged perpetrator had broken up with his girlfriend in Vienna shortly before his arrest. Both had apparently changed.
The police had discovered explosive equipment and chemicals: the explosives had also been manufactured. The 19-year-old had confessed. The news that other people were being sought was false.
11.26 a.m.
Austria cannot monitor messenger services
"Our state security works", says Karner, praising the authorities. There is also "international networking". The Interior Minister also thanked the intelligence service for its "excellent work". He confirms that there was a warning from abroad.
"We are dependent on this information from abroad because we don't have the resources ourselves as Austrian state security." Specifically, his people are apparently unable to monitor certain messenger services.
11.22 a.m.
"A tragedy could be prevented"
The terror alert level has been raised to the second-highest level, says Karner. He recalls the Islamist attacks in Paris in 2018 and the recent terrorist attacks in Moscow, as well as the events in Southport in the UK. "A tragedy was prevented," he says, referring to the incidents in Vienna and Ternitz.
11.20 a.m.
Let's go
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner says "the situation was serious" and "the situation remains serious". The tense situation is influenced by the situation in the Middle East and the threat applies to "all of Europe".
10.50 a.m.
Authorities provide information from 11.15 a.m.
blue News accompanies the media conference live here in the ticker.