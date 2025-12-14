5.05 p.m.

Following the bloody attack in Sydney, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Australia of failing to take decisive action against anti-Semitism. Netanyahu said in a statement that he had already warned Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a letter four months ago "that the Australian government's policy promotes and encourages anti-Semitism in Australia".

Australia and other leading states had formally recognized a state of Palestine this year in the wake of the devastating Gaza war. Netanyahu accused Albanese of adding "fuel to the anti-Semitic fire". The recognition rewards Hamas terrorists. It encourages "those who threaten Australian Jews and encourages the hatred of Jews that is now spreading through your streets".

Netanyahu accuses Australia of inaction against Jew-hatred. (archive picture) Bild: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

The Israeli head of government wrote that anti-Semitism is a cancer. "You have done nothing to contain the cancer cells that were growing in your country, you have not acted," he accused Albanese. "You have allowed the disease to spread - and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews that we have seen today."