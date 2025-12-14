16 dead in terrorist attack in Sydney Police: Attackers in Sydney were father and son +++ Trump praises gunman's overcomers after attack
dpa
14.12.2025 - 22:00
Many families come together on a popular beach in Sydney at the start of the Jewish Hanukkah festival. But the celebration turns into a nightmare: apparently anti-Semitic men open fire, killing and injuring many. Updates on the terrorist act here in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Shots have been fired at a Hanukkah celebration on Pondi Beach in Sydney: The Jewish community was apparently the target of the perpetrators.
- Twelve people are reported to have died. One of the two shooters is also said to have died.
- 29 people are injured, two of them police officers. According to the authorities, a second shooter is in a critical condition.
- The police are investigating whether there is a third perpetrator. An explosives squad is investigating the car of the two previously known perpetrators.
- Courageous act in the video: One shooter was overpowered by a passer-by.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
21.59
Police: Attackers in Sydney were father and son
After the attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia, investigators have identified the two attackers as father and son. This was announced by the police at a press conference.
The 50-year-old father was shot dead by emergency services at the scene. The 24-year-old son was caught and taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police do not believe that any other perpetrators were involved at the scene.
-
21:44
Trump praises those who overpowered the shooter after attack in Sydney
US President Donald Trump has expressed his sympathy after the "horrible" attack in Sydney and explicitly praised a man who overpowered one of the shooters. This was "a very, very brave person", Trump said during a Christmas speech. The man had saved the lives of many people. Trump condemned the attack - like the Australian authorities - as anti-Semitic.
The scene of a passer-by surprising and disarming one of the shooters during the attack was filmed. The man first jumps on the attacker's back from behind. After a brief scuffle, he takes the gun from him. The suspected perpetrator, who had previously been shooting around, escapes with a limp. The passer-by is celebrated as a "hero" in the Australian media.
-
21.02 hrs
Bondi Beach remains closed
Following the attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, which left at least 16 people dead, the famous beach will remain closed on Monday. Investigators are still examining the crime scene, the New South Wales police announced on Platform X. Neither airplanes nor drones are allowed to fly over the area.
-
8.38 p.m.
Death toll rises to 16
Following the terrorist attack on a Jewish festival in the Australian metropolis of Sydney, the police now put the death toll at 16. 40 people are still in hospital, the New South Wales police announced on Platform X.
Police confirms that 16 people were killed and 40 remain in hospital following Sunday's shooting at Bondi Beach.— tomas friedmann (@friedmanntomas) December 14, 2025
New South Wales Police say that "Bondi Beach and surrounding roads in the Bondi area will be closed today as investigators continue to work through the crime scene".
-
18.50 hrs
Palestinian Authority condemns attack in Sydney
The Palestinian Authority has condemned the deadly attack at the Jewish Festival of Lights in the Australian metropolis of Sydney. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the state of Palestine "reaffirms its firm stance of rejecting all forms of extremism and terrorism, including the killing of civilians", it said in a statement in Ramallah. "The State of Palestine also condemned the continued killing of civilians by Israel in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank."
It also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of friendly Australia, and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement added.
-
5.05 p.m.
Netanyahu accuses Australia of inaction against hatred of Jews
Following the bloody attack in Sydney, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Australia of failing to take decisive action against anti-Semitism. Netanyahu said in a statement that he had already warned Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a letter four months ago "that the Australian government's policy promotes and encourages anti-Semitism in Australia".
Australia and other leading states had formally recognized a state of Palestine this year in the wake of the devastating Gaza war. Netanyahu accused Albanese of adding "fuel to the anti-Semitic fire". The recognition rewards Hamas terrorists. It encourages "those who threaten Australian Jews and encourages the hatred of Jews that is now spreading through your streets".
The Israeli head of government wrote that anti-Semitism is a cancer. "You have done nothing to contain the cancer cells that were growing in your country, you have not acted," he accused Albanese. "You have allowed the disease to spread - and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews that we have seen today."
-
14:36
Keller-Sutter expresses solidarity with victims in Sydney
President Karin Keller-Sutter has condemned the terrorist attack on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Switzerland expresses its solidarity with the victims.
Switzerland firmly rejects all forms of violence, anti-Semitism and hatred, Keller-Sutter announced on the short message service X. Following the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach, Switzerland expresses its solidarity with the victims and their families, the Federal Councillor continued.
Following the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, Switzerland expresses its solidarity with the victims and their loved ones. 🇨🇭 stands firmly against all forms of violence, antisemitism and hatred.— Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) December 14, 2025
-
2.17 p.m.
UN chief Guterres expresses "horror"
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his horror at the deadly attack in Sydney. He condemned this "heinous attack", the UN chief announced via the online platform X. "My heart goes out to the Jewish community around the world on this first day of Hanukkah, a festival that celebrates the miracle of peace and the light that conquers darkness."
I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hannukah.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 14, 2025
My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.
-
1:20 p.m.
Perpetrators shot with shotgun and rifle - mother is hit in front of her children
Abdullah Ashrof witnessed the attack - and helped care for the wounded. Including a police officer - and a woman: "I think the worst thing was that two of her children were right next to her," he tells the Guardian. "She was very brave and tried to stay conscious and talk."
🔴 INFO - #Australie : Voici les deux armes probables qui auraient été utilisées lors de l’attaque de #BondiBeach à #Sydney :— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) December 14, 2025
👉 Un fusil à pompe de type Remington 870 ou Mossberg 590/500.
👉 Une carabine de type Beretta B-14 (ou équivalent).
Ces éléments restent à confirmer… pic.twitter.com/PUASMjDn6u
-
12.25 pm
Is there a third perpetrator?
Police are investigating whether there could be a third perpetrator, says Mal Lanyon of the New South Wales Police. They have also discovered the car of the two known shooters, in which explosives are suspected. The Daily Mail claims to have identified one of the perpetrators as 24-year-old Naveed A.
🚨BREAKING: Islamic Terrorist Attack against Jews in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/pVn9R38iau— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 14, 2025
-
12.10 p.m.
Anti-Semitic act of terror
The Premier of the state of New South Wales, Chris Minns, announces that the death toll has risen to twelve. The number of injured is now given by the police as 29. The authorities are now classifying the incident as an act of terrorism.
2,000 people were peacefully and joyfully celebrating the beginning of Chanukah on a beach in Sydney.— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 14, 2025
2 shooters arrived and brought chaos and hate with them.
Two years of idolizing Hamas. Of excusing terrorists. Of contextualizing the murder of Jews. Of justifying the… pic.twitter.com/EHgclV928Y
-
11.50 a.m.
Two police officers also injured
According to the local police, in addition to the 10 fatalities, 11 people have been injured, two of whom are police officers. The crime scene remains cordoned off because the authorities are investigating suspicious objects. A second shooter is in critical condition, the police add.
Emerging: Police say they’re responding to 'developing incident,' urges public to avoid the area and take shelter at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia amid eyewitnesses reports of shooting.— AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 14. Dezember 2025 um 09:14
[image or embed]
-
10.50 a.m.
Brave passer-by overpowers one of the shooters
According to the Guardian, the police have admitted that nine people were killed. One of the shooters was also shot.
There are various videos on social media, some of which show gruesome scenes. Both the victims and two shooters were filmed. One of the two perpetrators was apparently disarmed by a passer-by, who bravely and courageously took the gun from the man wearing light-colored trousers and a black shirt.
UNARMED AUSTRALIAN DISARMED TERRORIST DURING MASS SHOOTING IN SYDNEY— Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 14, 2025
BALLS OF STEEL
AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/NBRvcGnKKM
According to official reports, the attack in the Australian metropolis of Sydney was an act of terrorism. The attack was directed against the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, said the head of the New South Wales government, Chris Minns.
At least twelve people and one of the attackers were killed. Another suspected perpetrator is in custody.
Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area.— NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025
Anyone at the scene should take shelter.
Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand. pic.twitter.com/0oNDxplNzx
The two attackers began shooting at families who had gathered at the well-known Bondi Beach at around 6.47 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Head of government: Shocking and painful
What should have been a day of peace and joy to be celebrated in the community with family and supporters had been "shattered by this horrific and vicious attack", Minns said. This was shocking and painful.
The Jewish organization Australian Jewish Association had previously written on X: "Shots fired at a Hanukkah event." It added: "We warned so many times that this would happen."
Israeli President Izchak Herzog spoke of a "cruel attack on Jews". "We keep repeating our warnings to the Australian government to demand action and to fight against the enormous wave of anti-Semitism that is sweeping Australian society."