Police check festival performances for punishable criticism of Israel Rapper duo Bob Vylan incited the audience at the Glastonbury Festival to chants. Image: dpa Numerous Palestinian flags were also on display. Image: dpa The band themselves published scenes of their performance on the internet. Image: dpa The performance by the trio Kneecap has a long history. Image: dpa Police check festival performances for punishable criticism of Israel Rapper duo Bob Vylan incited the audience at the Glastonbury Festival to chants. Image: dpa Numerous Palestinian flags were also on display. Image: dpa The band themselves published scenes of their performance on the internet. Image: dpa The performance by the trio Kneecap has a long history. Image: dpa

The public broadcaster BBC broadcasts the Glastonbury Festival live - and suddenly a rapper wishes the Israeli military dead. A debate ensues right up to the government.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The rap duo Bob Vylan used their performance at the Glastonbury Festival for pro-Palestinian messages - including chants such as "Free Palestine" and "Death to the IDF".

The BBC broadcast the performance live. The police are examining the video material for criminal relevance.

The Bob Vylan performance was removed from the media library. The festival management spoke of a transgression of boundaries and emphasized that no hate speech would be tolerated. Show more

Two bands have used the stage of the world-famous Glastonbury Festival for pro-Palestinian slogans and criticism of the British government - some of which were broadcast live by the BBC.

Following the performances of the duo Bob Vylan and the Irish trio Kneecap, the police are examining the video material for criminal relevance. Meanwhile, the public broadcaster BBC and the organizers have "questions to answer", said Health Minister Wes Streeting on Sky News.

The Bob Vylan musician's successful attempts to incite the audience to chant slogans such as "Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF" in reference to the Israeli military could be seen live.

Performances no longer available

Unlike other band performances, Bob Vylan's can no longer be viewed on the BBC player on the internet. The duo themselves published a video of the scene in question on their Instagram account, with numerous Palestinian flags visible in the audience.

In a telephone call with BBC boss Tim Davie, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy demanded an "urgent explanation" of the due diligence the BBC had undertaken before the performance, several British media reported. The Israeli embassy in the UK expressed concern on Platform X about the "normalization of extremist language and the glorification of violence".

Health Minister Wes Streeting responded to the question of whether the BBC should have intervened and stopped the broadcast by saying that he did not know how quickly operational action could have been taken. He found it "repulsive" that a point had been reached in the conflict "where you are supposed to cheer one side or the other as if it were a football team".

The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom is deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival.



Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy. But when speech crosses into incitement, hatred, and advocacy of ethnic… — Israel in the UK 🇮🇱🤝🇬🇧 (@IsraelinUK) June 28, 2025

The festival organizers said on Sunday that Bob Vylan's songs had crossed a line. There is no place for anti-Semitism, hate speech or incitement to violence at Glastonbury.

Long history of the Kneecap performance

Kneecap's performance was only broadcast after a delay. One of the musicians had been charged with a suspected terrorist offense for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag in a London concert hall. As the PA news agency reported, Prime Minister Keir Starmer had also spoken out against the band's performance on the Glastonbury stage as a result.

The musicians took up the discussion. One band member initially announced a "riot" outside the courthouse, but then withdrew this. He later said Starmer had not wanted them to play - followed by a foul-mouthed insult towards the PM.