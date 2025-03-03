9.05 a.m.

The 40-year-old man suspected of two murders and multiple attempted murders is to be questioned today. According to the German Press Agency, the German from Ludwigshafen is no longer in hospital but in police custody. "We will question him today", said Andreas Stenger, head of the State Criminal Police Office.

When he was arrested, the man is said to have shot himself in the mouth with a blank-firing pistol. He was in the shock room, guarded and, according to information, has now been released from hospital. The police hope that the interrogation will provide information about the motive and background to the crime.