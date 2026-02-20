  1. Residential Customers
Undercover in Thailand Police dance in a lion costume - and catch a burglar

Adrian Kammer

20.2.2026

In Thailand, the police used an unusual method to catch a thief. During the traditional New Year celebrations, the officers lay in wait for him in a lion costume.

20.02.2026, 17:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Nonthaburi near Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, police arrested a burglar during the Chinese New Year celebrations.
  • To catch the thief, officers hid in a lion costume.
  • The man is said to have stolen valuables worth around 50,000 francs.
Show more

In Nonthaburi, a large city north of Bangkok, Thai police made an unusual arrest last Wednesday during the Chinese New Year celebrations and published video footage on Facebook.

Officers were hiding in a giant lion costume, which is normally seen at traditional dances. The police used the disguise to arrest a 33-year-old suspected burglar.

The man is accused of breaking into the house of a police commander three times and stealing valuables worth around 2 million baht (zirakka 50,000 Swiss francs).

Suspect confesses to burglaries

According to the police, the suspect had always fled during previous arrest attempts because he recognized the officers.

By disguising themselves in the lion costume, the police were able to approach the man during the party, surprise him and overpower him.

When arrested, the suspect confessed to the burglaries and explained that he had sold the stolen items to finance drugs and gambling.

