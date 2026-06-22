Investigators stumbled upon a secret drug cache in Sydney—and found the largest amount of cocaine ever discovered in the country. The value: half a billion euros.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Australian police have discovered 2.7 metric tons of cocaine in underground bunkers near Sydney—the largest amount ever seized in the country.

The black-market value is estimated at around 816 million Australian dollars.

The drugs were hidden under false floors in shipping containers. Two men were arrested at the site; six other suspects had already been apprehended.

In secret underground bunkers in a Sydney suburb, Australian police have discovered 2.7 metric tons of cocaine—the largest amount ever seized in the country. The drugs, which were stored under shipping containers, would have had an estimated black-market value of around 816 million Australian dollars (just under 500 million euros), the Federal Police reported. The quantity was equivalent to about three million individual deals.

The seizure was preceded by a major investigation into an international drug network. Combined with 178 kilograms of cocaine and 142 kilograms of methamphetamine seized earlier, this brings the total amount of drugs taken out of circulation to more than three metric tons.

Suspects Arrested

Investigators found the cocaine in plastic containers hidden beneath false floors in shipping containers on a property in the suburb of Londonderry, west of Sydney. Two men, aged 21 and 25, reportedly attempted to flee but were apprehended and arrested by officers.

They are accused of possessing a commercial quantity of illegally imported drugs. If convicted, they face life in prison. Six suspects had already been arrested earlier as part of the investigation, which began in May.

According to authorities, the shipment initially arrived on the coast of the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia. Police believe the drugs were subsequently transported to Sydney on behalf of an organized criminal group. The investigation into the network and the origin of the drugs is ongoing.

Investigations into the origin of the drugs

Federal Police Commissioner Stephen Jay emphasized that the plan to bring nearly three metric tons of cocaine to market demonstrates how well-organized and determined these criminal networks are. Australia is considered a particularly lucrative market for international drug smugglers due to its very high cocaine prices compared to the rest of the world.