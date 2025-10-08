According to the report, bloodstained clothing belonging to the politician's 17-year-old adopted daughter was also seized. The forensic experts also found that larger traces of blood had apparently been removed before the emergency call. However, these had been made visible again by forensic measures.
No evidence of a political motive
The lawyer and SPD politician was elected as the new mayor on September 28. She suffered 13 stab wounds to her upper body in the attack, one of which hit her lungs. She is also said to have been seriously injured by blunt force to the head. Her condition is stable but still life-threatening, the investigating public prosecutor told the newspaper.
The police are now assuming a family background. There are currently no indications of a political motive. According to "Bild", both the adopted son and the adopted daughter were in the house at the time of the crime. Both are currently being questioned by the police.
The mother and daughter are said to have had an argument with a knife back in the summer. According to investigators, there were also repeated tensions with the son. The authorities have so far refrained from making any official statements; the presumption of innocence applies to all those involved.
On Wednesday afternoon, special forensic forces continued to secure evidence at the crime scene. The public prosecutor's office and police intend to announce further results of the investigation later today.