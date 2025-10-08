The mayor-elect was attacked. Alex Talash/dpa

The mayor-elect of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer (57, SPD), is still in a critical condition after a knife attack in her home. Police and the public prosecutor's office suspect a family background.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investigators are assuming that the attack on Iris Stalzer had a family background and do not currently see a political motive.

The emergency call was received on Tuesday afternoon; the 57-year-old was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police and public prosecutor's office want to make further statements today; the presumption of innocence applies to all those involved. Show more

After the attack on the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer (57, SPD), more and more details are coming to light. As the newspaper "Bild" reports, investigators found the alleged murder weapon - a kitchen knife - in the children's room of her 15-year-old adopted son. The knife is said to have been in the teenager's rucksack with fresh traces of blood.

According to the report, bloodstained clothing belonging to the politician's 17-year-old adopted daughter was also seized. The forensic experts also found that larger traces of blood had apparently been removed before the emergency call. However, these had been made visible again by forensic measures.

No evidence of a political motive

The lawyer and SPD politician was elected as the new mayor on September 28. She suffered 13 stab wounds to her upper body in the attack, one of which hit her lungs. She is also said to have been seriously injured by blunt force to the head. Her condition is stable but still life-threatening, the investigating public prosecutor told the newspaper.

The police are now assuming a family background. There are currently no indications of a political motive. According to "Bild", both the adopted son and the adopted daughter were in the house at the time of the crime. Both are currently being questioned by the police.

The mother and daughter are said to have had an argument with a knife back in the summer. According to investigators, there were also repeated tensions with the son. The authorities have so far refrained from making any official statements; the presumption of innocence applies to all those involved.

On Wednesday afternoon, special forensic forces continued to secure evidence at the crime scene. The public prosecutor's office and police intend to announce further results of the investigation later today.