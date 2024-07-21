A police car in Tacoma. Symbolbild: Imago

Police in the US state of Washington have received an unusual call: A man demanded his finger back.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around two weeks after a finger was found in the US state of Washington, a mystery has been solved.

The body part belongs to a man who had been playing around with fireworks.

He called to ask for his lost limb back. Show more

Almost two weeks ago, police in Tacoma in the US state of Washington found a finger in a driveway. Now the owner has contacted the officers and demanded the return of his lost limb. This was reported by the local TV station "Kiro 7 " and the news portal "My Northwest".

According to the report, the police found the finger in an industrial estate. Because there was no blood on it, an attempt to identify it with a fingerprint scanner failed. No person with a matching injury was treated in the surrounding hospitals either.

The mysterious case remained unsolved - until a man contacted the coroner's office on Thursday and laid claim to the finger. He justified the loss of the finger by saying that he had been "playing around with fireworks".

Finger is back with the owner

His fingerprints were stored in an FBI database, which would enable the officers to verify the truth of his statements.

Apparently, the finger was indeed his. The police at least announced that they had given the man his body part. It is not clear from the reports what he now intends to do with it.