The birth of a healthy baby led to a gruesome discovery. Investigators found five dead babies in a couple's apartment. The circumstances remain unclear.

French police are currently investigating the circumstances of the death.

Horror in France Police Find Five Dead Babies in Cardboard Boxes in an Apartment

Here's what it's all about In southern France, police discovered five dead infants in a couple's apartment.

The woman had previously given birth to a healthy baby.

This case is one of several similar cases of infanticide in France. Summary created with

Five bodies of deceased infants were found in a couple's apartment in southern France.

According to a source close to the investigation, police found the remains of the newborns at a couple's home, the AFP news agency reports. According to the report, the woman in question gave birth to a healthy baby herself on Monday.

According to investigators, the bodies were found in cardboard boxes. The district attorney's office, contacted by AFP, declined to comment at this time.

Several Cases of Infant Homicide in France

This is not the first time a baby's body has been found in France this year: In February, a 50-year-old woman was arrested after two babies were found in her freezer in the Haute-Saône region.

Cases of repeated infanticide immediately after birth are not uncommon. Sometimes they are accompanied by impaired judgment on the part of the mother or the denial of pregnancies of which those around her were unaware.

In the most serious case of infanticide in France, Dominique Cottrez, who was accused of killing eight newborns, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2015.