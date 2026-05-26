KEYSTONE

Police in Thuringia have discovered a missing 16-year-old girl during a manhunt for a wanted criminal. The teenager was staying with the 48-year-old man in a secluded hideout. Investigators also came across suspected stolen e-bikes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police found a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since April in a hideout in Thuringia.

A 48-year-old man wanted on three warrants was also staying there.

Investigators also discovered several suspected stolen e-bikes. Show more

After a lengthy manhunt, police in Thuringia have arrested a man wanted on several warrants. The 48-year-old was discovered on Sunday in a remote hideout in the village of Schmiedefeld near Saalfeld, according to the police in Jena.

According to the authorities, three arrest warrants had been issued for the man. He is accused of drug and property offenses. In addition, he is said not to have started a prison sentence that had already been imposed and had therefore gone into hiding.

Missing teenager also discovered

During the raid, the investigators made another discovery: the hiding place also contained a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since the beginning of April.

The girl had disappeared from a youth facility at the time. According to the police, the teenager has now been returned safe and sound.

The authorities did not initially provide any further information on the background to her stay with the man.

Investigators come across suspected stolen e-bikes

During the search, the officers also found several high-quality e-bikes. According to initial findings, these may have been stolen.

Investigations into the bikes and the exact circumstances of the case are ongoing.