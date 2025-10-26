The robbery took place on October 19. Emma Da Silva/AP/dpa

Following the robbery of the French crown jewels at the Louvre, police have arrested two men from Seine-Saint-Denis.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police have arrested two men aged around 30 from Seine-Saint-Denis.

They are believed to be part of a four-man gang responsible for the Louvre robbery.

The spectacular break-in at the Louvre took place on the morning of October 19, 2025 in the "Galerie d'Apollon". Show more

New details on the Louvre break-in: police have arrested two Louvre burglars. This was confirmed by the Paris public prosecutor's office at the request of Deutsche Presse-Agentur, following earlier reports in the French media.

According to "Le Parisien", the two men are said to be around 30 years old and come from Seine-Saint-Denis, a region in the greater Paris area. They are also said to be part of a four-man gang that is being held responsible for the robbery.

The suspects have been taken into custody and are now being questioned by the Anti-Bandit Brigade (BRB) and the Central Office for Combating the Illicit Traffic in Cultural Goods (OCBC).

The spectacular break-in at the Louvre took place on the morning of October 19, 2025 in the "Galerie d'Apollon", where the French crown jewels are on display. At around 9.30 a.m., four perpetrators disguised as construction workers used a mobile furniture elevator to break into the second floor of the museum through a window.

According to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Culture, the perpetrators stole jewelry that has "an inestimable cultural and historical value" beyond its market value.