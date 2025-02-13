Car crashes into group of people Police have to stop interrogating driver
Samuel Walder
14.2.2025
A young Afghan crashes his car into a demonstration by the trade union Verdi in the center of Munich. At least 28 people are injured, some of them seriously. The police were able to arrest the perpetrator.
-
-
-
Saturday, February 15, 7:33 a.m.
Police have to break off interrogation of driver
According to the "Bild" newspaper, the Munich attacker is said to have stated during his interrogation by the police that Allah had instructed him to commit his act. The 24-year-old Afghan reportedly stated that he wanted to "send everyone to paradise".
According to further reports, the police broke off the interrogation as the man spoke increasingly loudly and incoherently.
-
17.56 hrs
Driver in custody after attack in Munich
After the attack on a demonstration in Munich, the driver is in custody. This was ordered by an investigating judge on urgent suspicion of 39 counts of attempted murder, according to the Munich public prosecutor's office. The investigators assumed malice, base motives and homicidal means. The man is now in prison.
-
11.30 a.m.
The public prosecutor's office speaks of an "Islamist motivation" for the crime
Gabriela Tillmann, senior public prosecutor and counter-extremism officer, explains that the perpetrator lived in a rented apartment and was employed in the security industry, including as a store detective.
He described himself as religious, prayed and regularly attended a mosque. He has no previous convictions. There were proceedings against him in Bavaria for employment office fraud. The reason: he had not deregistered in time. The case was eventually dropped.
On Instagram, he described himself as an athlete, bodybuilder and fitness model. He also posted posts with religious references, the story continues.
After the crime, he shouted "Allahu Akbar". He claimed to have deliberately driven into the demonstration. The car belonged to the perpetrator.
According to the Public Prosecutor General's Office, his reasoning suggests a religious motivation for the crime. The public prosecutor's office also speaks of an "Islamist motivation". At least that is the current status.
However, it also emphasizes that there are no indications of links to terrorist organizations. A current mental disorder is currently not known.
The perpetrator acted alone. He will be brought before the magistrate this afternoon.
-
11.10 a.m.
36 injured, including two seriously injured
The police have started a press conference at 11 am. They inform about current findings.
Christian Huber, Munich police vice-president, says that there are currently 36 injured. 32 of them are men, four women. Two people are seriously injured. However, the number could still rise, according to the police.
-
10.52 a.m.
Doctors continue to fight for the lives of seriously injured victims
The condition of the mother, who was run over by the suspect together with her toddler (2), is still critical. She is being treated at the Technical University of Munich.
Doctors are also working to save other victims at the Schwabingen and Bogenhausen hospitals, where a total of six seriously and critically injured people are being treated.
However, there is one small ray of hope: a less seriously injured patient has been discharged from hospital, as reported by "Merkur".
-
5.50 a.m.
Suspect had no previous criminal record and was not required to leave the country
According to Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the suspect had not previously committed a criminal offense and was not required to leave the country. The minister thus corrected statements made at midday on Thursday evening. The 24-year-old had a valid residence permit and a work permit. "This means that the perpetrator's stay was absolutely legal up to the present day according to the current state of knowledge," Herrmann told the German Press Agency. According to him, the Afghan came to Germany at the end of 2016 as an unaccompanied minor refugee. His asylum procedure was finally concluded in 2020 with a rejection decision and an order to leave the country. However, the state capital of Munich then issued a toleration notice in April 2021 and a residence permit in October 2021. The young man attended school and completed vocational training. "He then worked as a store detective for two security companies," said the Minister of the Interior. There had therefore initially been a misunderstanding, precisely because the man had appeared in several shoplifting trials. "He was not a suspect himself, but a witness." A decision had not yet been made about extending the residence permit - the permit was therefore still valid until a decision was made.
At midday, Herrmann had said that the man had entered the country as an asylum seeker, but that his asylum application had "probably" been rejected. At the same time, it had been determined "that he could not be deported at the moment and was therefore allowed to remain in our country". The young man had also "attracted attention with narcotics and shoplifting". This information from the minister turned out to be false later that evening.
-
4.10 a.m.
Constitution protection authorities: Suspect not known to be an extremist
According to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper, the suspect was not previously known to the German constitution protection authorities as an extremist. In the course of the investigation, the investigators also examined the man's social media presence, which included a picture of him with a beige Mini Cooper, as was also used for the crime. According to media reports, the man lives in an apartment in an apartment building in the Solln district. According to "Der Spiegel", police broke the door lock on Thursday afternoon and secured evidence at the scene.
The motive for the crime remains unclear. The police will hold a media conference on Friday morning at 11 a.m. to provide information on the latest findings.
-
Friday, February 14, 2025, 4 a.m.
Scholz reiterates intention to deport suspects
On Thursday evening, the German Chancellor once again emphasized that the suspected perpetrator would be quickly returned to his home country. "Anyone who does not have German citizenship here and commits crimes of this kind must also expect that we will bring him back from this country, take him away and deport him," Scholz said on ZDF television. The suspect will "certainly be sentenced by the courts and before he leaves prison, he will also be returned to his home country". Although this procedure is currently "not easy", Scholz said, it will nevertheless be implemented. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser had also previously announced a reaction "with the full force of the law".
-
23.18 hrs
Eight to ten seriously injured people still in mortal danger
According to Mayor Dieter Reiter, eight to ten seriously injured people are still in mortal danger late in the evening. "There is a risk of worse consequences. We must all hope and pray today that there are no fatalities." Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) said that his thoughts were also "with the child whose life the doctors are still fighting for".Vehicle driven into group of people in Munich - GalleryVehicle driven into group of people in Munich - Gallery
-
9.42 p.m.
Afghan cultural association distances itself from car attack: "Barbaric and inhumane"
The Afghan cultural association Farhang, based in the state capital, expressed its horror on Thursday and firmly distanced itself from the attack. "This is barbaric, this is inhumane," said chairman Mohammad Imran Sediqi to dpa on Thursday. "People like this don't belong in Germany. They are a danger to the whole of Germany and also to the Afghan community."
-
9.04 pm
Söder: "Many first become radicalized in Germany"
On ARD's Brennpunkt, Söder reiterates: "Such crazy acts can never be completely ruled out." The police had done everything in their power and the perpetrator had not been conspicuous beforehand. Söder is convinced that worse could have been prevented thanks to the emergency services already on the scene.
With regard to the possible motive, the Minister President explains: "A lot is still unclear and this needs to be investigated further." A fundamental problem is that many people only become radicalized in Germany. He also emphasized: "In this case, it would not have been possible to return the perpetrator to Afghanistan." There is still no deportation agreement with the country.
-
7.15 p.m.
Police now speak of 30 injured
In a new press release, the Munich police now say that 30 people were injured following the rampage of the rejected asylum seeker Farhad N. at a Verdi demonstration in the morning. He is to be brought before a magistrate on Friday morning.
The police have also released new information about the alleged perpetrator. According to current information, the 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker residing in Munich had a valid residence permit (Duldung) at the time of the crime.
The Munich police explained that the man is currently known from investigations in which he was "listed as a witness due to his previous work as a store detective". He has therefore not - as previously assumed - committed any criminal offenses. The Munich police chief confirmed this to the "Merkur".
-
6.43 p.m.
Keller-Sutter: Drive amok in Munich a "terrible act"
The President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, who is in the Bavarian capital Munich for the Ministerial Conference on Combating the Financing of Terrorism, has expressed her shock at the rampage in the city this morning. "Once again a terrible act has shaken our neighboring country. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," wrote the Federal Councillor on the short message service X.
-
5.58 p.m.
Taliban want cooperation
In view of the suspected attack in Munich carried out by an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, the Taliban, who rule Afghanistan, are open to cooperating on deportations. However, the Islamists want consular representation in Germany in return. "We have shown our willingness to resume consular services for Afghans in Germany, covering all aspects of migration," Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Kahar Balchi told the German Press Agency.
The Taliban reject a detour via Afghanistan's neighboring countries such as Pakistan, as has already been considered by the German government in the past, and see this as a violation of current conventions. "We are not prepared to accept irregular procedures that bypass Afghanistan and pose a threat to our national security," emphasized Balchi. A possible punishment of the offenders after their arrival in Afghanistan should be regulated through bilateral talks.
In the past, critics have warned against such talks with the Islamists, who are internationally isolated. The Taliban could benefit from deportations by using them as an opportunity to cooperate with a Western state.
-
5.25 p.m.
Scholz speaks of terrible attack
"It is terrible what happened in Munich today. A terrible attack," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before an election campaign appearance in Fürth. "This perpetrator cannot count on any leniency. He must be punished and he must leave the country," he said. An act like the one in Munich could neither be tolerated nor accepted. "It must therefore be quite clear that the judiciary will take tough action against this perpetrator with all the means at its disposal," said Scholz.
-
4.32 p.m.
Police search apartment
In the course of the investigation into the alleged attack on a demonstration in the center of Munich, in which numerous people were injured, emergency services have searched the suspect's apartment. According to the German Press Agency, the search took place in an apartment building in the Munich district of Solln, where the 24-year-old Afghan is said to have lived. The police and the public prosecutor's office initially declined to comment on the matter when asked.
Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) announced that the suspect was already known to the police. He had attracted attention in the past for shoplifting and violations of the Narcotics Act.
-
3.50 p.m.
Extremism unit takes over investigation
According to the police, the Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office, or more precisely the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET), has taken over the investigation. There are indications of an extremist background. There is currently no information about other people involved in the car attack in Munich.
-
3.30 p.m.
"When he was through, he accelerated"
Alexa Gräf was an eyewitness to the events when Farhad N. drove his car into the crowd. The young woman told the media at the scene: "As the demonstration passed the intersection, a car suddenly sped into it from behind."
She witnessed the alleged attack at close range and suspects that the driver used a potential emergency lane that had been created by police vehicles. "When he was through, he accelerated. He was probably driving at 60 to 80 km/h." She also heard shots - "one or two", she reports.
-
3.28 p.m.
1500 people take part in Verdi demo
Verdi union boss Frank Werneke is deeply shocked after the suspected attack. "It was a peaceful demonstration," he emphasized in an initial reaction.
According to the police, around 1500 people were on the streets at the time of the attack at the Verdi demonstration on collective bargaining in the public sector. It was shocking that this gathering had now been overshadowed by such an act of violence.
-
3.18 p.m.
Drama in Munich - mother and child fight for their lives
New details about two victims are now known to "Merkur". A young mother and her two-year-old child are fighting for their lives after the incident.
The toddler was taken to the Hauner Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while his mother is undergoing emergency surgery at the Neuro-Head Center of the TUM University Hospital. According to our editorial team, her condition is extremely critical.
Another victim also had to be operated on at the Klinikum rechts der Isar - he suffered a serious leg injury, but the operation was successful.
Munich's hospitals are prepared for dramatic situations like this. The so-called MANV crisis plan (mass casualty incident) provides for the injured to be distributed to the various hospitals according to a fixed system. The crisis managers organize care in so-called deployment waves of 45 minutes each in order to provide optimum care for a large number of seriously injured people.
-
3.04 pm
Perpetrator allegedly sent Islamist mail before the attack
The alleged perpetrator is said to have shared an allegedly Islamist post on social networks shortly before the attack. This was reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) and "Der Spiegel", citing investigative circles.
The Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Public Prosecutor General's Office in Munich has taken over the investigation. This brings the possibility of a terrorist background more into focus.
-
3.01 p.m.
No Swiss victims so far
According to the latest information from the FDFA, no Swiss nationals are among the victims. The FDFA writes to blue News: "The Swiss representation in Munich is in contact with the responsible authorities on the ground." The FDFA currently has no information about any Swiss nationals affected. "Corresponding clarifications are underway. Swiss nationals on the ground are asked to follow the instructions of the local authorities."
-
2.40 p.m.
Friedrich Merz: "My thanks go to the security forces"
CDU chairman Friedrich Merz speaks on X. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families." "Terrible news" came from Munich.
He goes on to write: "The safety of the people in Germany will be our top priority."
-
2.29 pm
Bavarian Minister of the Interior: "The victims were hit by chance"
Apparently it was not a targeted attack by the alleged perpetrator on the Verdi demonstration that took place there. Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) explained this to the "Merkur" newspaper.
"At the moment, we are assuming that the victims of this Verdi demonstration were affected by chance," said Herrmann. Nevertheless, the incident is being intensively investigated.
According to previous findings, the man has a history of drug offenses and shoplifting, but not of violence. Whether there are other backgrounds is currently being closely examined.
In this context, Herrmann reiterated his criticism of the German government's deportation policy. No more deportations to Afghanistan have been carried out for years - despite his repeated demands. "Only once has the federal government ordered the deportation of the most serious criminals," said Herrmann. Otherwise, Berlin's policy is that deportations to Afghanistan are not possible.
As a result, thousands of rejected Afghan asylum seekers could not be deported. At the same time, however, many asylum applications had been approved.
-
2.07 p.m.
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is deeply shocked
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was deeply saddened by the recent incident in Munich. In an interview with the Münchner Merkur newspaper, he said: "What happened in Munich is terrible."
Although the exact background is still unclear, Scholz emphasized the need for decisive measures if it was an attack: "If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice."
He also underlined the importance of the event for the political agenda: "This should now be at the center of everything that concerns us."
-
14.02 hrs
Perpetrator was a rejected asylum seeker
According to information fromDer Spiegel, 24-year-old Afghan Farhad N. was the driver of the car. The police arrested him at the scene and do not believe he poses any further danger. According to "Spiegel" research, N. was born in Kabul in 2001 and arrived in Germany at the end of 2016.
His asylum application was rejected by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, whereupon he was granted a tolerated stay, which prevents deportation for the time being. He was last registered in Munich. According to "Spiegel" information, N. allegedly published Islamist posts on social media before the attack.
-
2.00 p.m.
Green Party leader Robert Habeck: "I am horrified"
Robert Hacbeck, leader of the Green Party, speaks out on X. He comments on the events in Munich. "Terrible news from Munich, I am horrified by this senseless act." His thoughts are first and foremost with the injured. "I wish them a speedy recovery."
-
1.50 p.m.
AfD leader comments on the attack in Munich
Alice Weidel writes in her post on X: "I offer my full condolences to the victims and their families." She adds: "Is this supposed to go on forever?"
As an AfD politician, she advocates regulated migration in Germany.
-
1.44 pm
Söder speaks out on X: "It's simply terrible"
Now Prime Minister Markus Söder is speaking out on X. He writes: "It is simply terrible and hurts so much." He continued: "We feel for all the victims and pray for the injured and their families."
He thanked the emergency services for their quick and decisive intervention. "One thing is clear: we always react prudently - but we are also determined. It is not the first attack of this kind. Sympathy and coming to terms with the situation are important." However, something must also fundamentally change in Germany.
-
1.40 p.m.
Another child injured - emergency operation underway
According to the German online portal "Merkur", another child is currently undergoing emergency surgery at the Dritter Orden Children's Hospital.
-
1.22 p.m.
Doctors fight for child (2)
As reported by the " Merkur ", a two-year-old child is said to have received emergency treatment in the shock room of the Hauner Children's Hospital. The child's life is in danger and it is not clear at the moment whether it can be saved.
-
12.45 p.m.
Perpetrator was known to the police
Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann says that the perpetrator was known to the police. He had previously been convicted of narcotics offenses and thefts.
-
12.44 p.m.
Söder: "It is simply terrible."
"It's simply terrible," says Prime Minister Markus Söder. "We have to assume an attack, I have to say that very clearly." It is not the first act of this kind, he said, "which is why something has to change in Germany. But that doesn't matter today. We are giving our strength to the rescue workers and our thoughts are with the relatives."
-
12.39 p.m.
The authorities are now providing information
The government is now providing information on the incident in Munich. A police car accompanied the demonstration. The car then overtook the police and drove into the crowd. The perpetrator was a 24-year-old Afghan. According to the police, 28 people are currently expected to be injured, some of them seriously.
-
12.35 p.m.
Munich police comment on the incident
After the incident, dozens of media flock to the scene. However, the police have not yet been able to provide any precise details.
-
12.25 p.m.
Only one person in the car
According to the police, only one person was found in the car. Speculation about a possible second person involved cannot be confirmed according to the current state of knowledge, the authorities say.
-
12.14 p.m.
Forces had to resuscitate child
According to a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk, at least one person had to be resuscitated at the scene. It is said to be a child. Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter had previously confirmed that children were among the injured. He expressed his "deep shock" at what had happened.
-
12.09 p.m.
Police do not believe it was an accident
Countless rescue workers are still on duty. The exact circumstances remain unclear, but according to the police, it is currently not believed to be an accident. The identity of the man is currently unclear, BR24 reports, citing a police spokesperson.
-
12 o'clock
"Engine howled behind us"
Another witness describes the seconds to the "Merkur": "Suddenly there was an engine roaring behind us, wheels spinning, then it just rattled." According to the demonstrator, the driver broke through a police barrier before emergency services pulled him out of the vehicle.
-
11.48 a.m.
Mayor is "deeply shocked"
The Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said that children were among the injured. "I am deeply shocked," said Reiter. "My thoughts are with the injured".
-
11.39 a.m.
Number of injured rises to 20
According to Focus Online, the number of injured has risen to at least 20, as reported by the fire department at the scene. Among the injured are also seriously and critically injured.
-
11.26 a.m.
Police give the all-clear
According to the police, the driver of the car has now been "secured" and there is no longer any danger from the driver.
-
11.24 a.m.
Child among the injured
According to German journalist Sandra Demmelhuber, a child is among the at least 15 injured. The police have not yet confirmed this information. An eyewitness at the scene says: "The child was under the car."
-
11.22 a.m.
Picture shows police in action
The police say they are deploying a large contingent. Numerous streets are currently cordoned off. Pictures show the forces on the scene in Munich.
-
11.20 a.m.
Eyewitnesses report on the crime
According to a post on X, the crowd is said to be a demonstration. The post continues: "There is a person lying in the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People sitting on the ground crying and shaking. Details still unclear."
BR24 reports that, according to eyewitnesses, the vehicle is said to have deliberately driven into the group. In addition, two men are said to have been involved, one of whom was shot and carried away by the police. The police are asking the public to refrain from speculating until further information is available.
Another eyewitness told Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR): "I was in the demonstration." When the car drove into the crowd, he ran over and "I saw that a man was lying under the car. Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked." Eventually the police arrived and shot at the car window, so he withdrew and looked after the injured.
This is what happened:
A car drove into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, injuring several people. According to German media, 15 people are said to have been injured.
The police confirmed the incident, but the background is still unclear. Investigations are in full swing to determine the cause of the incident. The vehicle involved is said to be a Mini Cooper.
The vehicle is said to have driven from the corner of Dachauerstrasse and Seidlstrasse - near the main railway station - into the demonstration procession of a Verdi trade union rally. A young man was taken away by the police, as a BR journalist writes on X.
A video on X shows police officers running along a street. Photos show the suspected car, which is a Mini.
