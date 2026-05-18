A staggering deer suddenly loses its balance and falls to the ground. Such cases are currently on the increase in France - and the cause is quite surprising.

Nicole Agostini

Why does a deer spin around in circles ten times? Perhaps because it's drunk: at least in the French region of Saône-et-Loire, this is currently happening more frequently.

A video is currently going viral on social media showing a deer spinning around itself several times and suddenly falling to the ground. The police are warning drivers about intoxicated wild animals that could suddenly run onto the road with their unexpected behavior.

Find out why the deer have a buzz in the video.

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