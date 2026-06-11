Following a knife attack, serious racially motivated riots have broken out in Northern Ireland. People are now taking to the streets again. There are clashes with the police.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following severe racially motivated riots in Northern Ireland, police in the Belfast metropolitan area have deployed water cannons against violent protesters.

According to British media reports, crowds gathered outside the capital region as well, just as they had the day before.

Belfast had already been rocked by racist riots on Tuesday evening.

The incident was triggered by a knife attack for which a refugee from Sudan was charged with attempted murder. Show more

Following severe racially motivated riots in Northern Ireland, police in the Belfast metropolitan area reported that they had deployed water cannons against violent demonstrators. Police urged motorists and pedestrians in the suburb of Newtownabbey to avoid the area, as objects such as bricks, bottles, and stones had been thrown at police. Additionally, trash cans had been set on fire, according to a statement.

‘We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility - do not do this in the name of our loved one as we do not share the same values.’

The family of Stephen Ogilvie have issued a fresh statement.

Read more here:https://t.co/0Opw04AB20 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 10, 2026

According to the BBC, around 200 people gathered in Newtownabbey. A reporter for the broadcaster said a group had attempted to approach a migrant shelter, but police managed to stop them.

According to British media reports, crowds also gathered outside the capital region, as they had the day before. However, reports indicated that the evening was initially calmer overall than Tuesday.

Riots in Belfast Shake the United Kingdom – Gallery Racist riots broke out in Belfast on Tuesday evening (June 9, 2026). Image: Keystone Masked people gather in Belfast on Tuesday. The knife attack took place on Monday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Peter Morrison The scene on Wednesday evening in Newtownabbey, a suburb of Belfast. Image: PA/PA via AP On Wednesday evening (June 10), police attempted to disperse rioters in Newtownabbey near Belfast using water cannons. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Peter Morrison A bus was also set on fire by the rioters. Image: Keystone The morning after the riots, a scene of devastation is evident. Image: Keystone In 2024, riots broke out in several cities. (File photo) Image: Keystone Riots in Belfast Shake the United Kingdom – Gallery Racist riots broke out in Belfast on Tuesday evening (June 9, 2026). Image: Keystone Masked people gather in Belfast on Tuesday. The knife attack took place on Monday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Peter Morrison The scene on Wednesday evening in Newtownabbey, a suburb of Belfast. Image: PA/PA via AP On Wednesday evening (June 10), police attempted to disperse rioters in Newtownabbey near Belfast using water cannons. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Peter Morrison A bus was also set on fire by the rioters. Image: Keystone The morning after the riots, a scene of devastation is evident. Image: Keystone In 2024, riots broke out in several cities. (File photo) Image: Keystone

Knife Attack Triggers Racist Riots

Belfast was rocked by racist riots on Tuesday evening. The incident was triggered by a knife attack for which a refugee from Sudan was charged with attempted murder. After the attack, rioters—some of them masked—roamed the streets and set several vehicles on fire, including a bus. Residential buildings were also set on fire, and residents had to be rescued.

Several hundred people had gathered earlier to demonstrate against migrants and immigration.