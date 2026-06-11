Following a knife attack, serious racially motivated riots have broken out in Northern Ireland. People are now taking to the streets again. There are clashes with the police.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following severe racially motivated riots in Northern Ireland, police in the Belfast metropolitan area have deployed water cannons against violent protesters.

According to British media reports, crowds gathered outside the capital region as well, just as they had the day before.

Belfast had already been rocked by racist riots on Tuesday evening.

The incident was triggered by a knife attack for which a refugee from Sudan was charged with attempted murder.

Following severe racially motivated riots in Northern Ireland, police in the Belfast metropolitan area reported that they had deployed water cannons against violent demonstrators. Police urged motorists and pedestrians in the suburb of Newtownabbey to avoid the area, as objects such as bricks, bottles, and stones had been thrown at police. Additionally, trash cans had been set on fire, according to a statement.

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According to the BBC, around 200 people gathered in Newtownabbey. A reporter for the broadcaster said a group had attempted to approach a migrant shelter, but police managed to stop them.

According to British media reports, crowds also gathered outside the capital region, as they had the day before. However, reports indicated that the evening was initially calmer overall than Tuesday.













1 / 7 Racist riots broke out in Belfast on Tuesday evening (June 9, 2026). Image : Keystone

Knife Attack Triggers Racist Riots

Belfast was rocked by racist riots on Tuesday evening. The incident was triggered by a knife attack for which a refugee from Sudan was charged with attempted murder. After the attack, rioters—some of them masked—roamed the streets and set several vehicles on fire, including a bus. Residential buildings were also set on fire, and residents had to be rescued.

Several hundred people had gathered earlier to demonstrate against migrants and immigration.