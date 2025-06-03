Madeleine McCann case: New search operation in Portugal - Gallery Maddie disappeared without a trace almost two decades ago. (Archive photo) Image: dpa Around 30 Portuguese police officers have continued the search for Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007. Image: dpa Ground radar is to be used in the new search for the little girl Madeleine McCann, who has been missing for over 18 years. Image: dpa The new search operation for Maddie, who disappeared in Portgugal, is being carried out at the request of the German judiciary. Image: dpa A total of five days are planned for the renewed search for the British girl Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal a good 18 years ago. Image: dpa The last major search took place in May 2023. (archive photo) Image: dpa Madeleine McCann case: New search operation in Portugal - Gallery Maddie disappeared without a trace almost two decades ago. (Archive photo) Image: dpa Around 30 Portuguese police officers have continued the search for Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007. Image: dpa Ground radar is to be used in the new search for the little girl Madeleine McCann, who has been missing for over 18 years. Image: dpa The new search operation for Maddie, who disappeared in Portgugal, is being carried out at the request of the German judiciary. Image: dpa A total of five days are planned for the renewed search for the British girl Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal a good 18 years ago. Image: dpa The last major search took place in May 2023. (archive photo) Image: dpa

At the request of the German justice system, Portuguese police are once again searching for Maddie, who has been missing since 2007. Are there any new clues?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you 18 years after the disappearance of three-year-old Maddie McCann from a vacation resort in Portugal, German and Portuguese investigators have launched a new search operation.

The search began on Tuesday morning in Lagos on the Algarve coast near the resort of Praia da Luz, from where the girl disappeared while on vacation with her family, a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said that further details would not be disclosed for tactical reasons. Show more

Police officers are searching in the south of Portugal for Madeleine McCann, who disappeared a good 18 years ago and was three years old at the time. Around 30 officers are involved in the operation at the request of the German judiciary, the police confirmed on request. Further details would not be disclosed for tactical reasons, the spokeswoman said.

Body was never found

The operation, in which German officers are also involved, initially began on Monday with the arrival of the Germans and the sighting of the search area, as the Portuguese newspaper "Correio da Manha" reported. The search in the Lagos district in the south of the country, which is connected to the investigation into the German suspect Christian B., will continue until Friday. The newspaper reported without giving further details that the search was triggered by newly discovered videos and images linking the suspect to the disappearance of the girl.

The search for possible remains of the little girl is focusing on Praia da Luz, where Maddie disappeared on May 3, 2007, as well as Lagos and the Atalaia area above Rocha Negra. Investigators suspect that Maddie was abducted and murdered. However, a body was never found.

Ground radar to help with the search

According to the newspaper, the German officials also want to use ground-penetrating radar to make structures in the ground visible. Christian B. visited the area at the time of the little girl's disappearance from a vacation resort. A house in which he lived at the time is also to be searched, it was said.

Gerry (l) and Kate McCann, parents of four-year-old Madeleine McCann, show a picture of their daughter at a press conference in 2007. Archivbild: Sven Kaestner/AP/dpa

The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig announced on Monday that "criminal proceedings are currently taking place in Portugal" as part of the investigation into the Maddie case. Further information on the background would not be released at present.

Christian B. is currently serving a prison sentence in Germany for a rape in Portugal, but could be released by early 2026 at the latest.

Christian B. had to answer to the Braunschweig Regional Court in 2024 for five sexual offenses. He was acquitted. Archivbild: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa Pool/dpa

According to a report by TV station RTL, a reporter recently visited the 48-year-old in prison in Sehnde, Lower Saxony. During the interview, Christian B. seemed very well prepared: "He knew exactly what he wanted to say and, above all, what he didn't want to say," the reporter says in the report. In agreement with his defense lawyers, the suspect did not want to comment on the McCann case.