Police officers are searching in the south of Portugal for Madeleine McCann, who disappeared a good 18 years ago and was three years old at the time. Around 30 officers are involved in the operation at the request of the German judiciary, the police confirmed on request. Further details would not be disclosed for tactical reasons, the spokeswoman said.
Body was never found
The operation, in which German officers are also involved, initially began on Monday with the arrival of the Germans and the sighting of the search area, as the Portuguese newspaper "Correio da Manha" reported. The search in the Lagos district in the south of the country, which is connected to the investigation into the German suspect Christian B., will continue until Friday. The newspaper reported without giving further details that the search was triggered by newly discovered videos and images linking the suspect to the disappearance of the girl.
The search for possible remains of the little girl is focusing on Praia da Luz, where Maddie disappeared on May 3, 2007, as well as Lagos and the Atalaia area above Rocha Negra. Investigators suspect that Maddie was abducted and murdered. However, a body was never found.
Ground radar to help with the search
According to the newspaper, the German officials also want to use ground-penetrating radar to make structures in the ground visible. Christian B. visited the area at the time of the little girl's disappearance from a vacation resort. A house in which he lived at the time is also to be searched, it was said.
The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig announced on Monday that "criminal proceedings are currently taking place in Portugal" as part of the investigation into the Maddie case. Further information on the background would not be released at present.
Christian B. is currently serving a prison sentence in Germany for a rape in Portugal, but could be released by early 2026 at the latest.
According to a report by TV station RTL, a reporter recently visited the 48-year-old in prison in Sehnde, Lower Saxony. During the interview, Christian B. seemed very well prepared: "He knew exactly what he wanted to say and, above all, what he didn't want to say," the reporter says in the report. In agreement with his defense lawyers, the suspect did not want to comment on the McCann case.